Body gone, heart remains on GHS sideline

From that point on, Jack became a Bulldog. For years, the #1 on the roster was reserved for him, and the team hosts an annual Coach to Cure MD game to raise awareness and money. His teammates make sure Jack is able to run/roll through the banner, flip the coin and support them on the sideline.

Along the way, the Bulldogs claimed a state title in 2012 and Joe asked us to attend the ring ceremony later that spring. The team called Jack to the stage and presented him with a signed football and helmet as a permanent reminder of the special season. Those items are prominently displayed in our home.

And Coach Fowler provided a message at that ceremony that we never forgot. I described it this way at the time.

He talked about toughness… and then he talked about Jack. He told the story of a team that adopted a young boy, and allowed their legs to provide the speed he will never have. They ran because he could not, and fought when the chips were down knowing that he couldn’t.

“We adopted Jack, and Jack adopted us,” Fowler said.