Body gone, heart remains on GHS sideline

Can someone please explain why the hair begins to stand up on my back at around 7 p.m. on fall Fridays. Around that time, I get the that distinct feeling that I am supposed to be somewhere and that instant horror of feeling like I’m missing something.
That’s because I am.
After decades of covering Goochland Bulldog football, I’m off the sidelines for this season and I must admit it’s been a difficult adjustment. Some would assert the exit is long overdue, and walking the sideline dodging speedy players is best performed by the younger generation. I’m not sure I concede any of that, and I will probably never say never when it comes to Bulldog football.
Those years of coverage and spending time with some wonderful athletes who continually reaffirmed my belief in the younger generation resulted in more than an ordinary reporter/team relationship.
The players, coaches, cheerleaders and band members who take the field this Friday and all the ones who made that same trek over the years are my family. They have treated me and my family like their own as we shared victories and endured defeats.
The Bulldogs adopted my son Jack more than a decade ago shortly after he was diagnosed with Muscular Dystrophy. At the time, I confided to then Coach Joe Fowler that it was one of the lowest points in my life, a challenge I wasn’t sure I was ready to meet.
From that point on, Jack became a Bulldog. For years, the #1 on the roster was reserved for him, and the team hosts an annual Coach to Cure MD game to raise awareness and money. His teammates make sure Jack is able to run/roll through the banner, flip the coin and support them on the sideline.
Along the way, the Bulldogs claimed a state title in 2012 and Joe asked us to attend the ring ceremony later that spring. The team called Jack to the stage and presented him with a signed football and helmet as a permanent reminder of the special season. Those items are prominently displayed in our home.
And Coach Fowler provided a message at that ceremony that we never forgot. I described it this way at the time.
He talked about toughness… and then he talked about Jack. He told the story of a team that adopted a young boy, and allowed their legs to provide the speed he will never have. They ran because he could not, and fought when the chips were down knowing that he couldn’t.
“We adopted Jack, and Jack adopted us,” Fowler said.
So, it’s not hard to imagine how difficult it is for me not to be on the sideline, right? This group of athletes, coaches, fans and parents have become more than friends. To Coach Alex Fruth, his assistants, former AD Bryan Gordon, David Hawk, Joe Fowler and countless others who have shown me an abundance of kindness and compassion, my thanks don’t seem adequate.
I’ve tried to tell myself that I won’t miss the late night drives to Charlottesville and beyond, searching for open McDonalds and endless nights spent standing in downpours. But honestly, I will.
But, mostly I’ll miss the players who have given my son something that once seemed unattainable considering his challenges. Year after year, he’s been part of a group of kids who proved that hard work, tenacity, fair play and a willingness to do things the right way does reap benefits. Through them, Jack learned how to accept defeat with dignity, but he also learned that exuberant feeling of winning and the joys of being part of a championship team.
They have encouraged Jack with unending stream of words of support, an untold number of fist bumps and high fives and instilled a camaraderie that only teammates can understand.
Jack and I often laugh that we are the luckiest fans in the world. We only root for two teams — the University of Alabama and the Goochland Bulldogs. That’s almost an embarrassment of riches.
Our coverage of Goochland football is in good hands with Weldon Bradshaw and Nick Vandeloecht, both talented writers and friends who share an appreciation of Bulldog Nation. And, you can’t expect me to ignore that inexplicable urge on every single Friday night, can you?