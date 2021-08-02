 Skip to main content
BOS defers decision on Songbird project to September
A planned development project in Goochland’s eastern end remains on hold after county supervisors voted to defer a decision on whether to approve a rezoning request for the property.

Approval of the request, made by Towne & Country Realty Partners, LLC and Joy-Scott, LLC, would pave the way for a 130-lot subdivision at the southwest corner of Hockett Rd and Songbird Lane.

The project was approved with a 5-0 vote by the county Planning Commission in June, and developers have proposed cash proffers of $9,810 per lot to offset the impact of the development on local infrastructure.

But while developers have noted that they have the support of many nearby property owners — some of whom spoke during the July 6 Board of Supervisors meeting or submitted letters of support prior to the meeting — several other residents living near the site of the planned development said they saw it as a poor fit for the area.

Citing the county’s current Comprehensive Plan, which designates the property be used for low density residential development, over half a dozen speakers told supervisors that the proposed density of 1.99 units per acre was simply too high and would exacerbate traffic problems and other issues negatively impacting the area.

“We’re not saying ‘no’ growth,” insisted Goochland resident Jonathan Lyle, who spoke on behalf of several other attendees. “We are just saying let’s do what the Comprehensive Plan suggests.”

Lyle called the current proposal “a great plan in the wrong location,” adding that it will be difficult for the county to reach its previously stated goal of having a 30 percent business base if it continues to keep adding high density residential development.

After over an hour of back and forth discussion, supervisors ultimately decided that they wanted developers to come back with a revised proposal that would address the density issue and several other outstanding questions.

District 2 Supervisor Neil Spoonhower was the sole vote of opposition to the ultimately successful motion to defer the matter to the board’s September meeting.

