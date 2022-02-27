Burning ban to remain in effect through April 30

The Virginia Department of Forestry’s current 4 p.m. Burn Law will remain in effect through April 30.

The 4 p.m. Burn Law specifies:

nNo burning until after 4 p.m. from Feb. 15 through April 30 of each year, if the fire is in or within 300 feet of woodland, brushland or field containing dry grass or other flammable material.

nFire shall not be left unattended if within 150 feet of woodland, brushland or fields containing dry grass.

nNo new fires set, no fuel added, or fire rekindled after midnight.

nLaw applies to campfires, warming fires, brush piles, leaves, household trash, stumps, fields of broom straw and brush or anything capable of spreading fire.

nThe law provides for a penalty of up to $500, plus payment of court costs and fire suppression costs if the fire escapes.

For questions or more information about the 4:00 p.m. Burning Law contact the local Virginia Department of Forestry office at 540.967.3702 or Goochland County Fire-Rescue at 804.556.5304.