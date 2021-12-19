Byrd Presbyterian Church will host its Annual Lessons and Carols Worship Service at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19. The story of Christ’s birth will be shared through Scripture readings, the singing of carols, and special musical performances by RVA Brass and Premier Duo. A freshly prepared brunch will be served for all to enjoy following the service. All are invited to celebrate with the congregation during the holiday season and throughout the year. The church is located at 2229 Dogtown Road in Goochland.
Byrd to host ‘Lessons and Carols’ this Sunday
Related to this story
Most Popular
Plenty of people dream about someday writing a novel.
Asked to name one of the more challenging aspects of his job as the Goochland County Animals Shelter and Adoption Center’s Director of Animal …
Angela Allen was sworn in on Nov. 8 as the Goochland County School Board Representative for District 2, having been elected to the position in…
Addie Crawford
Public Utilities director calls rupture that led to sewage spill surprising given pipe’s age
GOP’s message to people of color: You are now on your own
County code now allows bird owners to use lethal force against dogs, state code not as strict