Byrd to host ‘Lessons and Carols’ this Sunday

Byrd Presbyterian Church will host its Annual Lessons and Carols Worship Service at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19. The story of Christ’s birth will be shared through Scripture readings, the singing of carols, and special musical performances by RVA Brass and Premier Duo. A freshly prepared brunch will be served for all to enjoy following the service. All are invited to celebrate with the congregation during the holiday season and throughout the year. The church is located at 2229 Dogtown Road in Goochland.