Camp named Habitat Goochland’s executive director

Contributed Report

Habitat for Humanity Goochland County has selected Jamie Camp, a career marketing and development leader, as its next executive director. Camp will succeed Beth Moore, who served as executive director for four years.

“Jamie is a positive and energetic development professional. She has a clear plan to expand our organization’s reach with the community we serve,” said Habitat Goochland Board President Brad Duty. “The board is excited to work with Jamie as our new executive director and confident that Habitat Goochland will be strongly positioned under her guidance to thrive and grow in the years to come.”

Prior to joining Habitat Goochland, Camp has served as a higher education consultant focusing on workforce solutions, development, and communication.

She was formerly the director of development at a small state college where she created and managed a large outdoor festival and built relationships in the community.