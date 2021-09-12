Casey tapped as county Christmas Mother for 2021

The Goochland Christmas Mother Association has announced that Ann O. Casey has been selected to serve as Christmas Mother for the 2021 campaign. A long time Goochland resident and volunteer, Casey is committed to serving her community.
“I am honored to be asked to serve as Christmas Mother this year,” Casey shared. “I have volunteered with this organization for many years and it is such is such a worthy cause. And of course, I love to think of the smiles we put on children’s faces!”
Casey’s joy in helping children smile stems from a lifelong dedication teaching. Of first generation Irish decent, Casey grew up loving learning and soon knew a career in education was for her.
Her passion eventually led her to open her own pre-schools in the Philadelphia area where she delighted in the care and teaching of children from six weeks to six years. Casey and her two sons happily added a two-year-old deaf foster child to their family. They all then became proficient in sign language.
While still managing her schools, Casey and her new husband, John, moved to Goochland thirty-four years ago. Originally from Boston and Philadelphia, respectively, they always thought of Goochland as their only home.
While Casey’s path to Goochland had a few twists and turns, she remained committed to volunteer service in the county throughout. A very active volunteer for Crozier Company 2 Fire Company, she served as President of the Auxiliary for 15 years. Through volunteerism, Casey was able to meet neighbors and make lifelong friends. John passed away in 2019, and although Casey’s sons, five grandchildren and one great-grandchild all live out-of-state, she wouldn’t live anywhere but Goochland.
Once retired from teaching, Casey turned more of her boundless energy to additional volunteer work, which led her to another full-time job. Casey may be best known for her ten-year tenure as Executive Director for Goochland Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), a position she accepted after having served for five years as a dedicated volunteer of the organization, one of the first to be trained in the special role of representing children in need through the court system.
The Goochland Christmas Mother Association has been adding joy to the Christmas season for those in need in our county since 1959. The organization is operated by dedicated volunteers and relies on the support and generosity of the community to meet the need every year.
Last year, the need was even greater, and so was the challenge of serving families during the height of the pandemic. Through new plans and processes, it all came together with great success.
“We are working hard to ensure the safety of all of our volunteers who are working to support this year’s Christmas Mother program while ensuring we continue to provide a merry Christmas to those in need in our community. We will soon announce our organization’s plans to serve families for the 2021 holiday season.” said Joy Kline, Christmas Mother Association President.
Families, churches, civic groups, and businesses are encouraged to adopt a family. For more information on adoptions, please inquire by e-mail: info@goochlandchristmasmother.org or call the Christmas Mother Hotline at (804) 556-3411.
Donations to the Christmas Mother fund can also be sent via check to: Goochland Christmas Mother, P.O. Box 322, Goochland, VA 23063 or through PayPal on the web site. Go to www.goochlandchristmasmother.org for more information about the Goochland Christmas Mother program.