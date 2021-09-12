Casey tapped as county Christmas Mother for 2021

The Goochland Christmas Mother Association has announced that Ann O. Casey has been selected to serve as Christmas Mother for the 2021 campaign. A long time Goochland resident and volunteer, Casey is committed to serving her community.

“I am honored to be asked to serve as Christmas Mother this year,” Casey shared. “I have volunteered with this organization for many years and it is such is such a worthy cause. And of course, I love to think of the smiles we put on children’s faces!”

Casey’s joy in helping children smile stems from a lifelong dedication teaching. Of first generation Irish decent, Casey grew up loving learning and soon knew a career in education was for her.

Her passion eventually led her to open her own pre-schools in the Philadelphia area where she delighted in the care and teaching of children from six weeks to six years. Casey and her two sons happily added a two-year-old deaf foster child to their family. They all then became proficient in sign language.

While still managing her schools, Casey and her new husband, John, moved to Goochland thirty-four years ago. Originally from Boston and Philadelphia, respectively, they always thought of Goochland as their only home.