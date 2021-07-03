Class of 2021 grad honored for never having missed a single day of school

There may be few constants in life, but for anyone who happened to be a classmate of Lucas Edwards at any point over the last 13 years one thing was for certain: if school was in session, Edwards was going to be there.

On June 7, during Goochland High School’s graduation ceremony, Edwards was recognized for achieving a perfect attendance record for his entire academic career — that’s 13 years of never missing a single day of school.

Asked how he managed to do it, Edwards admitted that it wasn’t always easy. Although it helped that he typically enjoyed good health, there were certainly days when fate seemed to be conspiring against him. On those rare days, Edwards explained, he knew he had to at least make it through his first block class in order to avoid being marked absent. So on to school he went.

Knowing about the impressive streak he was working on, teachers and other students soon began offering their encouragement. And while Edwards says his parents certainly helped him stay focused on his goal, he also knew from an early age that he was following in the footsteps of two legends: his sisters, Grayson and Meghan, had each achieved perfect attendance as well.