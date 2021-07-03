Class of 2021 grad honored for never having missed a single day of school

There may be few constants in life, but for anyone who happened to be a classmate of Lucas Edwards at any point over the last 13 years one thing was for certain: if school was in session, Edwards was going to be there.
On June 7, during Goochland High School’s graduation ceremony, Edwards was recognized for achieving a perfect attendance record for his entire academic career — that’s 13 years of never missing a single day of school.
Asked how he managed to do it, Edwards admitted that it wasn’t always easy. Although it helped that he typically enjoyed good health, there were certainly days when fate seemed to be conspiring against him. On those rare days, Edwards explained, he knew he had to at least make it through his first block class in order to avoid being marked absent. So on to school he went.
Knowing about the impressive streak he was working on, teachers and other students soon began offering their encouragement. And while Edwards says his parents certainly helped him stay focused on his goal, he also knew from an early age that he was following in the footsteps of two legends: his sisters, Grayson and Meghan, had each achieved perfect attendance as well.
If it seems unbelievable that there would be three siblings without a single school absence among them — that’s 29 collective years of schooling without a single missed day —Edwards’ mother Tammy says the feat has become something of a long-running family joke.
“My kids like to joke that they could have been near death, but they were still going to school no matter what,” Tammy says. “Honestly, they were all blessed with very good health and never really had a reason to stay home from school.”
Lucas, who gravitated towards math while in high school and plans to study Computer Science at Liberty University this fall, said it was a nice surprise to be recognized at graduation.
Asked if he ever thought about what his teachers and fellow students would have done if he had ever failed to show up for class at any point over the past 13 years, he just laughed.
“I think everyone would have freaked out.”