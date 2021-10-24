Coach’s ‘Who says I can’t’ is more than just a mantra

I’ve known for many years that there are, indeed, special angels who walk among us. I’m speaking, specifically, of those with severe disabilities who refuse to allow what some consider weaknesses to dominate or guide their lives.
They awake to unimaginable obstacles each day and navigate them with a grit and determination that is rarely seen in normal individuals. Refusing to focus on what they can’t do, but rather on what they can achieve, these individuals enrich and touch our lives in ways many would consider impossible.
They are equipped with an indomitable spirit that allows them to find joy and happiness in a complicated world that sometimes takes little notice of the obstacles they endure…. yet they thrive and survive.
Rob Mendez is one of those individuals. He was born with tetra-amelia syndrome, a condition that prevents arms and legs from developing during pregnancy. Now, you might think that being born with no arms or legs would prevent Mendez from doing the normal things a child does, or enjoy the simple pleasures that highlight all of our childhoods. You would be wrong.
From day one, Mendez was an active and inquisitive infant who quickly discovered that rolling could be as effective as walking. His friends accepted him as one of their own, and he engaged in all of the things associated with a growing California boy, including acquiring a love for Madden football, a game he played online obsessively.
His love of baseball was quickly replaced with an infatuation with football, its strategies and team concepts.
Sure, Mendez knew he would never play the game, but he decided early in his life that football would be an integral part of his future. He began his career as an assistant football coach in Northern California and later accepted a job as junior varsity head football coach at Hilltop High School in San Diego.
His story is chronicled in an ESPN special called “Who Says I Can’t,” which is one of the coach’s signature quips. The special shows Mendez interacting with his players, inspiring and leading them by tenacious example.
While some of his players said it was surprising to learn their new coach had no arms and legs, they quickly looked past his physical shortcomings and realized they were led by a man with an unwavering spirit and overwhelming desire to succeed – a guy who knew the Xs an Os of the game like he had played it all of his life.
Seeing the players interact with Rob was inspiring, even in the times when a coach’s tough love was necessary. They realized early that they were learning much more than the game of football. Their exposure to Mendez was more of a lesson in life and how to approach it.
Although Mendez suffers through enormous pain and discomfort from those extended hours in his special chair, which he operates by voice and his lips, he never fails to show up for his team.
Mendez has his eye on a varsity coach’s position in the future but for now is content to learn the game and expand his coaching abilities. Despite his challenges, I’m sure he’ll get there.
But the real takeaway from the Mendez story is the impact he has on the lives he touches. Those who encounter him, especially his players, exit with a new sense of what is important and what should be ignored and a realization that every human being is worthy of respect and admiration.
At some point in the future, they will face some form of adversity or hardship, and will have the wisdom and compassion learned from Mendez to assist them on the journey.
When faced with the most severe challenges or facing seemingly insurmountable obstacles, they will harken back to the words of that man in the chair who always reminded them, “Who says I can’t?”