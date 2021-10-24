Coach’s ‘Who says I can’t’ is more than just a mantra

I’ve known for many years that there are, indeed, special angels who walk among us. I’m speaking, specifically, of those with severe disabilities who refuse to allow what some consider weaknesses to dominate or guide their lives.

They awake to unimaginable obstacles each day and navigate them with a grit and determination that is rarely seen in normal individuals. Refusing to focus on what they can’t do, but rather on what they can achieve, these individuals enrich and touch our lives in ways many would consider impossible.

They are equipped with an indomitable spirit that allows them to find joy and happiness in a complicated world that sometimes takes little notice of the obstacles they endure…. yet they thrive and survive.

Rob Mendez is one of those individuals. He was born with tetra-amelia syndrome, a condition that prevents arms and legs from developing during pregnancy. Now, you might think that being born with no arms or legs would prevent Mendez from doing the normal things a child does, or enjoy the simple pleasures that highlight all of our childhoods. You would be wrong.