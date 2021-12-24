From the Rotary Club to the Sheriff’s Office and so many groups and individuals in between, volunteers turned out on Saturday, Dec. 11 to help deliver the Goochland Christmas Mother packages to those in need in the county. Members of the American Legion Junior Auxiliary also stopped by the distribution center to present 2021 Christmas Mother Ann Casey with the proceeds they collected by selling their hand-painted ornaments.
Community rallies around Christmas Mother once again
