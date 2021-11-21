County awaiting engineers’ report on pipe problem

Either way, the solution will likely be expensive said Alvarez, offering a figure between $8 and $9 million.

“We’re hoping it’s less, but we’ll have to see,” he noted. “It’s definitely not a drop in the bucket.”

The good news, Alvarez said, is that he has no reason to believe that the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) will impose any civil penalty on the county for contamination of the waterway.

In a Sept. 24 letter to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, Goochland County Director of Public Utilities Matt Longshore outlined the steps the county took to contain and clean up the spill in the immediate aftermath of the rupture, and asked that the department take into consideration the county’s swift response and ongoing mitigation efforts when deciding whether to impose a penalty.

Reached by phone on Monday, Longshore described the pipe failure as quite unexpected, particularly since the typical life-span of that type of pipe is around 50 years.

Longshore said the pipe in question is only around 20 years old.