County couple’s house remains a holiday highlight

Hoping to offer a little extra joy to the area this holiday season, a Goochland couple is once again bringing their dazzling Christmas display to life in front of their Rockville home.

For the tenth year in a row, David and Bobbie DeHart’s vast collection of inflatables and countless feet of twinkling lights will offer a holiday treat to area residents, many of whom have made a trip past the DeHart home a beloved annual tradition.

It isn’t an easy feat to pull off year after year, admits David, who spends about two weeks pulling out and setting up each section of the display, taking care not to damage the more delicate pieces. He admits he and Bobbie even thought seriously about throwing in the towel last year after an animal attack destroyed several cherished inflatables.

Fortunately for local light lovers, they reconsidered.

All the work — and occasional aggravation — is worth it when they see the joy on the faces of those who ride by each year, said David, who has been known to dress up as Santa and wave to passing motorists on occasion.