County hosting COVID-19 clinic

A free COVID-19 testing event and seasonal flu vaccine clinic will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Hadensville Fire-Rescue Station 6.
The free COVID-19 Testing event and seasonal flu vaccine clinic will be conducted drive-thru style at Hadensville Fire-Rescue Station 6 located at 4810 Three Chopt Rd, Louisa, VA 23093 in western Goochland. Individuals will access the free drive-thru COVID-19 Testing and flu vaccine clinic via the Three Chopt Rd. entrance to Hadensville Fire-Rescue Station 6.
Individuals planning to participate are encouraged to pre-register for a COVID-19 test by calling (804) 351-6206. Pre-registration is not required but encouraged; walk-ins are welcome, and no insurance is required. The free drive-thru flu vaccine clinic is open to ages 6 months and up while supplies last, please wear short sleeves. One of the best defenses against the flu is getting your flu vaccine!
Individuals participating in the COVID-19 Testing and flu vaccine clinic are required to wear a face covering. All individuals should remain in their vehicles at all times, unless otherwise instructed.
Goochland County encourages all residents to get the seasonal flu vaccine this year. Individuals unable to attend the COVID-19 Testing event are encouraged to contact their primary care provider or local pharmacy about opportunities to get tested for COVID-19.
Individuals with questions about the COVID-19 Testing and free seasonal flu vaccine clinic, scheduled for Wednesday, November 11th, should call (804) 351-6206.