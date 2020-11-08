County hosting COVID-19 clinic

A free COVID-19 testing event and seasonal flu vaccine clinic will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Hadensville Fire-Rescue Station 6.

The free COVID-19 Testing event and seasonal flu vaccine clinic will be conducted drive-thru style at Hadensville Fire-Rescue Station 6 located at 4810 Three Chopt Rd, Louisa, VA 23093 in western Goochland. Individuals will access the free drive-thru COVID-19 Testing and flu vaccine clinic via the Three Chopt Rd. entrance to Hadensville Fire-Rescue Station 6.

Individuals planning to participate are encouraged to pre-register for a COVID-19 test by calling (804) 351-6206. Pre-registration is not required but encouraged; walk-ins are welcome, and no insurance is required. The free drive-thru flu vaccine clinic is open to ages 6 months and up while supplies last, please wear short sleeves. One of the best defenses against the flu is getting your flu vaccine!

Individuals participating in the COVID-19 Testing and flu vaccine clinic are required to wear a face covering. All individuals should remain in their vehicles at all times, unless otherwise instructed.