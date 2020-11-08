County hosting tire amnesty, document shredding events

Goochland County and the Goochland Anti-Litter and Recycling Council will celebrate America Recycles Day on Saturday, Nov. 14 with a special tire amnesty, tire recycling and document shredding event.

The event will occur from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 14 at the Fairground Property located at 2744 Fairground Road at the intersection of Sandy Hook Road (Route 522) and Fairground Road (Route 632).

There is a 10-tire limit per person and participants must show proof of Goochland County residency. Tires of any size up to 42 inches off the rim will be accepted.

Secure document shredding is available for up to five bankers, no larger than 12” x 24”, per person. Paper clips and staples are acceptable, but plastic bindings must be removed.

The America Recycles Day Celebration on November 14th is being held in conjunction with a Countywide Litter Clean Up Day that will focus on picking up garbage, litter & debris from Goochland area roads.