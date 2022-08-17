County offering well water testing

Do you know what’s in your drinking water? Those who would like to gain peace of mind concerning the quality of their well water will soon have a chance. Thanks to the Virginia Household Water Quality Program (VAHWQP) at Virginia Tech, there is an excellent upcoming opportunity for residents of Goochland and Powhatan to have their water supply tested for just $65. Contact your local extension office in Goochland at (804) 556-5841 or email whitehd5@vt.edu for more information and to register for the program.

Goochland participants will pick up a sample kit between 8:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Sept. 19, and get instructions on how to properly sample their water. After collecting samples, homeowners will drop the filled bottles off at the Goochland or Powhatan extension offices between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. on the morning of Sept. 21. The sampling process will also include a short questionnaire. Samples will be delivered and analyzed in the water laboratory at Virginia Tech. A follow-up meeting will be held on Oct. 26, 2022. At this meeting, participants will receive their confidential test results, an explanation of the numbers, and information on how to handle any problems found. For more information on the Virginia Household Water Quality Program, visit https://www.wellwater.bse.vt.edu/clinics.php.