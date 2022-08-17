County offers update on Broadband effort

For those living in areas of the county without reliable access to high speed internet, the county’s announcement last December that it had finally found a way to get almost the entire county connected was met with excitement—and perhaps even a tinge of skepticism. It had been a long road after all, with a few false starts, but the county’s current partnership with Firefly Fiber has already made significant headway. Recently, the Gazette caught up with Paul Drumwright, the county’s administrative services manager, to check in on the progress.

Where is the county right now in terms of meeting the goal of providing universal broadband access for Gooochland?

Goochland County is on track to meet the goal of providing universal broadband access to unserved areas of the county as defined by the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative (VATI) and the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD).

To reach this goal, the county is working with two separate broadband providers, Firefly Fiber Broadband, a wholly owned subsidiary of Central Virginia Electric Cooperative (CVEC) and Port 80 Internet Service Solution to expand fiber-to-the-premise broadband using a compilation of state and federal grants and other funding sources.

Firefly’s efforts are part of their Regional Internet Service Expansion (RISE) project and includes components with different partners including CVEC, Dominion Energy, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC), and the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission (TJPDC). The CVEC component involve the Cartersville & Shannon Hill substations, a Firefly component involves a grant from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Utility Service (RUS) ReConnect grant program, a portion of the TJPDC component involves Dominion Energy and the other portion involves REC both of which are funded through a state VATI grant. To date CVEC & Firefly have built over 82 miles of fiber in Goochland on the CVEC system. Firefly is expanding fiber-to-the-premise in portions of central Goochland and western Goochland including portions of the Crozier and Oilville areas, maps of these areas are available at https://www.fireflyva.com/partners-goochland/.

Port 80’s project is focused on expanding fiber-to-the-premise broadband in the Crozier area of central Goochland including in the Covington subdivision, Taylor Road, and along a portion of Cardwell Road, a portion of Genito Road, a portion of Shallow Well Road, and neighborhoods off Beaverdam Creek Road and Strawberry Run. To date Port 80 has constructed 22.96 miles of fiber backbone and fiber drops in their project area.

It is important for citizens in unserved areas to pre-register now with Firefly Fiber Broadband at https://register.fireflyva.com/ or Port 80 Internet Service Solution at www.port80.us in order to ensure broadband service is extended as soon as the fiber infrastructure is in place. Citizens can also share important data on broadband needs by completing a survey at https://arcg.is/1X9nz40.

What do the next few months look like? What areas can expect to be connected next?

Over the next few months, Firefly Fiber Broadband and Port 80 Internet Service Solution’s broadband projects will advance through different stages ranging from field survey and data collection, fiber design and engineering, make ready engineering and construction, fiber installation and splicing, service extensions or drops to homes & businesses, and in-home and business installation. It is important for citizens to know while they may not be able to see it, work is actively occurring on all facets of the project to extend broadband service.

Components of Firefly’s RISE project is in each of these different stages. Residents can expect to see increased contractor activity in the community as components of the project advance into progressive stages. Citizens in the Firefly areas should pre-register now at www.fireflyva.com, while those in the Cartersville and Shannon Hill CVEC areas are able to register for broadband service now at the link above.

Port 80 Internet Service Solution’s broadband project is in the final two stages of the project, focusing on service extensions or drops to homes and businesses and in-home and business installation stages. Citizens should register for service through Port 80 by visiting www.port80.us, emailing goochland@port80.us, or by calling (804) 800-7678.

The following are specific updates for the components of Firefly’s RISE project:

Shannon Hill CVEC area: CVEC has completed its fiber placement and the splicing to light it throughout the substation area. The next phase of construction is for the service extensions or service “drops” to be placed which connect individual homes and businesses, which have registered for service, to the main fiber lines. After the service line is placed and spliced, Firefly calls and emails the subscriber to let them know they can schedule their Firefly in-home install for the router and have service turned on. Generally, the in-home install can be scheduled within one to two weeks after the service line is in place. If a subscriber wants to transfer their old phone number to a new phone service, it is called “porting” the number and the process to have the incumbent carrier transfer the number takes two to three weeks so the install could be just a bit more after the service extension installation.

ReConnect grant funded area: Citizens have received a communication from Firefly, as they have already started field verification and fiber design work, despite the significant delays within the USDA getting approval to begin construction. This project component was finally released by the USDA last week, though Firefly anticipated this approval in February. Firefly’s contracting partner, a company named NTD, will have logoed pickups in the area performing the field survey and data collection work necessary to design the system. After that, construction will begin in the service area for this project, which will be all underground construction in the specific areas in which the ReConnect grant facilities will be built.

Dominion Energy electric service area: Most of the VATI project area will consist of fiber construction within the Dominion Energy electric territory. This project interfaces to the ReConnect project areas but they do not overlap. The construction in this area will be performed first by Dominion as it places fiber on its poles, which will then be leased to Firefly. From the Dominion poles, Firefly will extend laterals and home service connections either attaching to Dominion poles or running underground along roadways. Dominion has already started field data gathering and engineering. Construction will start in early 2023 for these areas.

nREC Service Area: The northern REC service areas are included in work being done on the REC Mt Hope substation area as part of the VATI project. Preliminary fiber design for this area has been completed. Make ready engineering is being performed and make ready construction will soon follow. Firefly anticipates the fiber construction on the Mt Hope substation starting in the fall of this year (2022) and the final connections taking place in the spring and summer of next year (2023).

Cartersville CVEC area: Firefly has already completed all the connections for those that signed up for service in the Cartersville CVEC area in the southwest corner of the county. More than 90% of locations have registered for Firefly service in this area, an indication of the extreme need in this area of Goochland.

Have any unexpected challenges cropped up since the kickoff of the project?

For a project this size, there are many complications, and they change daily. Firefly has been able to navigate most of them. The largest recent issue has been the problem of other utilities not locating their underground facilities and marking them as required, which prevents Firefly’s service drop crews from being able to work as quickly. They are working with the utilities and through the state regulatory agencies to address this problem.