County seeks feedback on proposal for redistricting

On Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, Goochland County released a proposed redistricting map, a document that outlines a plan to revise the boundaries of the county’s five election districts to ensure equal representation for county voters in future elections.

According to county officials, the proposed revisions are to accommodate the county’s population growth based on the data from the 2020 US Census.

The county’s current election districts were created after the 2010 US Census.

The Proposed Redistricting Map follows all legal requirements and other criteria adopted by the board of supervisors. The proposed districts are substantially equal in population, contiguous and compact, the same basic shapes, and move the fewest number of voters. A full list of legally required and approved redistricting criteria can be found at www.goochlandva.us/redistricting.

The county is providing numerous ways for residents to provide their comments and ensuring that everyone’s comments are shared with the community through the Redistricting website, www.goochlandva.us/redistricting.