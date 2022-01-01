County seeks feedback on proposal for redistricting

On Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, Goochland County released a proposed redistricting map, a document that outlines a plan to revise the boundaries of the county’s five election districts to ensure equal representation for county voters in future elections.
According to county officials, the proposed revisions are to accommodate the county’s population growth based on the data from the 2020 US Census.
The county’s current election districts were created after the 2010 US Census.
The Proposed Redistricting Map follows all legal requirements and other criteria adopted by the board of supervisors. The proposed districts are substantially equal in population, contiguous and compact, the same basic shapes, and move the fewest number of voters. A full list of legally required and approved redistricting criteria can be found at www.goochlandva.us/redistricting.
The county is providing numerous ways for residents to provide their comments and ensuring that everyone’s comments are shared with the community through the Redistricting website, www.goochlandva.us/redistricting.
Citizens are encouraged to provide their comments online through a dedicated portal on the Redistricting website (www.goochlandva.us/redistricting), via email to Redistricting2021@goochlandva.us, or by mail to Goochland County Administration, P.O. Box 10, Goochland, VA 23063.
Citizens are also encouraged to take the opportunity to attend one of the five community meetings scheduled in January, either virtually or in person.
The first meeting will be held at 4 p.m. on Jan. 5 at the Goochland County Administration Building, Board Meeting Room 250.
The board of supervisors plans to hold a public hearing on the final redistricting map on March 15, 2022, beginning at 6 p.m. in the county’s Board Room, Room 250 of the County Administration Building at 1800 Sandy Hook Road.