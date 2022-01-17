County waiving fee for brush disposal in wake of powerful winter storm

One week after a winter storm slammed into the Central Virginia area, electricity had been restored to most homes and businesses across Goochland.

But while the lights — and thankfully the heat — are back, many in the area are still facing a massive amount of clean-up after the Jan. 3 weather event.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), nearly 450,000 residents were estimated to be without power in the state of Virginia at the peak of the storm.

For many parts of the area, this was the largest snow event since Dec. 9, 2018.

In Louisa and Goochland, according to NWS, the tree/infrastructure damage was on par with what occurred during Hurricane Isabel.

In order to help, Goochland County announced Monday that it will waive residents’ fees for brush disposal at the Central and Western Convenience Centers through Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, to give residents time to rid their property of the many large trees that were toppled by heavy snow.