County waiving fee for brush disposal in wake of powerful winter storm

One week after a winter storm slammed into the Central Virginia area, electricity had been restored to most homes and businesses across Goochland.
But while the lights — and thankfully the heat — are back, many in the area are still facing a massive amount of clean-up after the Jan. 3 weather event.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS), nearly 450,000 residents were estimated to be without power in the state of Virginia at the peak of the storm.
For many parts of the area, this was the largest snow event since Dec. 9, 2018.
In Louisa and Goochland, according to NWS, the tree/infrastructure damage was on par with what occurred during Hurricane Isabel.
In order to help, Goochland County announced Monday that it will waive residents’ fees for brush disposal at the Central and Western Convenience Centers through Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, to give residents time to rid their property of the many large trees that were toppled by heavy snow.
The waiving of fees applies to both the Central Convenience Center at 1908 Hidden Rock Lane and the Western Convenience Center at 3455 Hadensville-Fife Road. The convenience centers are open Monday – Sunday, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
According to information provided by the county, less than 1% of residents remained without electricity on Monday. For those in need of a warm shower or power to charge up phones and laptops, the Goochland YMCA has been open to the public daily from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Non-YMCA members are asked to check in at the front desk and guests will be required to show their ID and sign a guest waiver.
Residents with urgent needs resulting from the storm should call (804) 657-2057, and the county will work to address the needs as quickly and safely as possible. Residents are encouraged to practice generator safety during any weather event, including:
-Never using a portable generator in your home or garage.
-Pointing the exhaust away from doors, windows, and vents.
-Keeping the generator at least 20 feet away from windows.
-Turning off generators and letting them cool down before refueling.