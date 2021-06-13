Dear grads: Someday you will thank your critics

If you happen to follow tennis — or just professional sports in general — you almost certainly took note of the hullabaloo that erupted two weeks ago over top-ranked female tennis player Naomi Osaka’s decision to withdraw from the French Open tournament after refusing to participate in the tour-mandated press conferences that traditionally follow each match.
What followed was a predictable wailing and gnashing of teeth from both Osaka’s supporters and her detractors, the former championing the young athlete for taking a stand and the latter labeling her choice as unprofessional and even, in the words of one noted media personality, “bratty.”
Given that Osaka revealed that she had ultimately made the decision to withdraw from the tournament in order to protect her mental health, it seems somewhat unsporting to question that motive. Mental health has thankfully become more of a consideration these days than ever before, particularly as more and more research provides irrefutable evidence of its tremendous impact on our physical health. From the classroom to the workplace, addressing mental health issues is now seen as a critical part of providing a safe and productive atmosphere in which to both learn and work.
No, Osaka had every right to do what she did. And yet there was one tiny part of the statement she issued — via Instagram, of course — that I must admit gave me pause.
Osaka said in her statement that she was no longer going to subject herself to those who doubt her, and therefor was not going to answer questions from journalists.
To this, I can only offer one word of rebuttal: Wrong.
I say “wrong” because, while it is certainly everyone’s right to avoid critics, I feel fairly certain after having lived a number of years on this planet that it is a terrible idea.
In fact, it might be the surest possible way to ensure a life of mediocrity and underperformance, of settling for average when greatness could have been achieved.
I have heard more than once from high school students over the years about teachers who were too demanding or coaches that got on them for not performing as well as they should have. And I always say the same thing: You will thank them someday.
In fact, as the Class of 2021 prepares to head out into the wide, wonderful world that awaits them, I would offer them this one single piece of advice: Always seek criticism. Learn to accept it, learn to grown from it, and learn not to let it knock you down. Let it make you work harder, be better and go further.
And then, after all of that, simply leave the doubters in your dust.