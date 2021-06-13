Dear grads: Someday you will thank your critics

Osaka said in her statement that she was no longer going to subject herself to those who doubt her, and therefor was not going to answer questions from journalists.

To this, I can only offer one word of rebuttal: Wrong.

I say “wrong” because, while it is certainly everyone’s right to avoid critics, I feel fairly certain after having lived a number of years on this planet that it is a terrible idea.

In fact, it might be the surest possible way to ensure a life of mediocrity and underperformance, of settling for average when greatness could have been achieved.

I have heard more than once from high school students over the years about teachers who were too demanding or coaches that got on them for not performing as well as they should have. And I always say the same thing: You will thank them someday.

In fact, as the Class of 2021 prepares to head out into the wide, wonderful world that awaits them, I would offer them this one single piece of advice: Always seek criticism. Learn to accept it, learn to grown from it, and learn not to let it knock you down. Let it make you work harder, be better and go further.