Dog’s recovery due to tireless efforts of Animal Protection and volunteers

Thankfully, this tragic story does have a happy ending. The dog, now affectionately known as Pearl, is a shelter staff favorite. She can now eat on her own and has gained over 16 pounds. With the drain removed and her medications dwindling down, Pearl is now patiently waiting for the external fixator to be removed. She has also learned valuable skills that will help make her a great pet — she knows “sit” and “down” and has learned how to go to the bathroom outside while on a leash. She absolutely loves to be tucked in to one of her big, fluffy dog beds when volunteers and staff leave the shelter. Pearl even caught the eye of a Goochland County supervisor who is looking to modify the ordinance to keep this tragedy from happening, legally, again.