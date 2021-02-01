Even amid pandemic, Goochland Christmas Mother ensured hundreds of local holiday wishes came true

Through hard work, creative thinking, and passionate volunteer work, the Goochland Christmas Mother program was able to reach 650 county residents in 2020 — in the middle of a global pandemic. To reach county residents in need in past years has required the support of hundreds of county volunteers to get the job done. Getting people together during 2020 was a non-starter. What to do?

“We knew the need was still there even though we would not be able to manage our effort in traditional ways. Our board really stepped up and put on their thinking caps as to how best to meet the need this year”, said Cindie Valentine, association president.

As early as last spring, the board started tossing around ideas about how to keep the program running while keeping everyone as safe as possible. Audio, video and safe distanced in-person meetings were utilized to get things going. It was decided that applications from recipients would be taken over the phone. Then a plan was developed for applicants to bring their qualifying documentation to be validated at a drive through special event. And rather than shopping for gifts, it was decided to give gift cards and food boxes this year.