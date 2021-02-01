Even amid pandemic, Goochland Christmas Mother ensured hundreds of local holiday wishes came true

Through hard work, creative thinking, and passionate volunteer work, the Goochland Christmas Mother program was able to reach 650 county residents in 2020 — in the middle of a global pandemic. To reach county residents in need in past years has required the support of hundreds of county volunteers to get the job done. Getting people together during 2020 was a non-starter. What to do?
“We knew the need was still there even though we would not be able to manage our effort in traditional ways. Our board really stepped up and put on their thinking caps as to how best to meet the need this year”, said Cindie Valentine, association president.
As early as last spring, the board started tossing around ideas about how to keep the program running while keeping everyone as safe as possible. Audio, video and safe distanced in-person meetings were utilized to get things going. It was decided that applications from recipients would be taken over the phone. Then a plan was developed for applicants to bring their qualifying documentation to be validated at a drive through special event. And rather than shopping for gifts, it was decided to give gift cards and food boxes this year.
It took careful planning, detailed logistics and a herculean effort but the plan came together and was executed successfully. The association was able to serve 382 adults and 268 children from 230 families, all of whom were given a happier Christmas thanks to the work of dedicated volunteers and support from the community.
Of the 230 families supported, 99 were “adopted” to local organizations and families who provided for “their” families on behalf of the Christmas Mother. The adopting groups enable the Christmas Mother to support many more families than would otherwise be possible. Numerous organizations, businesses, churches and families stepped up to adopt qualified Christmas Mother recipients. Adoptions are a vital part of the association’s ability to help so many in need.
A county resident is asked to serve as the Goochland Christmas Mother during the season, and Joy Kline stepped up and served in the role during an unprecedented year. Joy worked tirelessly to raise contributions and food supplies in support of the program, made all the more challenging in the context of social distantancing limitations. As of early January, her fundraising effort had reached $72,216.76. And her food drive initiatives filled the boxes that were packed and delivered to local Christmas Mother recipients.
Providing for those in need who may not be able to enjoy the Christmas season is the goal of the Goochland Christmas Mother Association. The need fluctuates from year to year, and through the efforts of so many, the association is able to help all qualified applicants. During the year of the pandemic, it was sheer determination and a labor of love that enabled the ability to continue the organization’s annual effort.
Volunteers from other county organizations, like the Rotary, the Goochland Woman’s Club, and the Goochland Sheriff’s Office support the effort along with many businesses, schools, families, and individuals.
To read more about the Goochland Christmas Mother and learn about volunteer opportunities, visit their web site at goochlandchristmasmother.org.