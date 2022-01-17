Even once holidays end, celebration can still go on

Happy Notidays!! Wait, you don’t celebrate the Notidays? Just me then? Ok.

In case you’re wondering, the Notidays are that magical time of year when the last thank you note has been written, the lights have come down, and the tree has been gently—but firmly—shoved into the mulcher. There are no presents to wrap, lists to check off, recipes to pour over or parties to attend.

It’s that glorious season between New Year’s Day and Valentine’s Day when we all just kind of go about our business and find joy—hopefully—in the mundane and everyday routine of life. The tidings have been brought, the hustle is over, the bustle is done. Mariah Carey is quiet and Bing Crosby, too. Wonderful memories have been made, cleaned up after, and packed away.

That’s right, the Holidays are officially over. It’s time—dare I say it?—to return to normal.

You might be tempted to think that celebrating Notidays would qualify you as something of a Grinch. But I disagree.