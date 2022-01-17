Even once holidays end, celebration can still go on

Happy Notidays!! Wait, you don’t celebrate the Notidays? Just me then? Ok.
In case you’re wondering, the Notidays are that magical time of year when the last thank you note has been written, the lights have come down, and the tree has been gently—but firmly—shoved into the mulcher. There are no presents to wrap, lists to check off, recipes to pour over or parties to attend.
It’s that glorious season between New Year’s Day and Valentine’s Day when we all just kind of go about our business and find joy—hopefully—in the mundane and everyday routine of life. The tidings have been brought, the hustle is over, the bustle is done. Mariah Carey is quiet and Bing Crosby, too. Wonderful memories have been made, cleaned up after, and packed away.
That’s right, the Holidays are officially over. It’s time—dare I say it?—to return to normal.
You might be tempted to think that celebrating Notidays would qualify you as something of a Grinch. But I disagree.
Instead, I see taking part in this observance as more or a celebration of all the things that love about the traditional holiday season—family, good food, our many blessings—just without all the extra. No pressure, no need for tinsel or cards or weird sweaters, just our regular old messy, full, lives.
So how, you ask, does one celebrate the Notidays? There are a couple of ways that come to mind.
First, if you really want to truly make the Notidays magical, reach out to people! Call those relatives you only talk to at Christmas time and check in. Let them know you’re still thinking of them, even though it isn’t technically December anymore.
Celebrate the boring stuff. You got your oil changed before the engine seized! That calls for celebration, right? Maybe you don’t need to pull out the fine china every single night, but the Notidays are about remembering that it’s OK to rejoice in the small things, too.
Finally, in true Notiday fashion, just be thankful. Be thankful spring is coming. Be thankful you live in this great country. Be thankful for all the blessings you have right now, and the ones that are sure to come your way throughout the year.
Most importantly, take a breath. Exhale. Look around. Find joy wherever you can.
Happy Notidays to you and yours, and may the year bring you plenty of perfectly ordinary days to celebrate.