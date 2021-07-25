Event tied to famous ponies will have to wait once again

For the second year in a row, the ponies won’t swim the channel to Chincoteague Island for Pony Penning Day, a two-time victim of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials decided it’s not the appropriate time for thousands of tourists to gather on the streets of the tiny hamlet and cheer as young ponies make their way to auction.
It’s a real disappointment for the many devoted followers of the annual auction run by the local volunteer fire department, but probably the best decision considering current trends.
For foals and other young ponies, it means another year of freedom to roam the deserted beaches of Assateague Island, the home of two herds of horses that some believe descended from survivors of a shipwrecked Spanish galleon in the mid-1700s.
The National Park Service manages one of the herds, while the Volunteer Fire Department in Chincoteague monitors the population for the other.
Each year, volunteers round up ponies suitable for sale to ensure the herd does not overpopulate and threaten long-term survival. Since 1924, the sale of the horses provided funding for the local fire department, and the event became known as Pony Penning Day.
My first association with the event began in elementary school with a book entitled “Misty of Chincoteague” and the movie that followed some years later.
The book told the story of a young brother and sister who save their money and purchase one of the ponies. They eventually end up with Phantom, a strong-willed horse, and her foal Misty.
It’s a story that tugs at your heart strings as they make the difficult decision to set Phantom free, returning her to a life of running free on the solid sands of Assateague.
The story stayed with me, and, sometime in the 1990s, I attended Pony Penning Day in Chincoteague to get a first-hand impression of what was now a nationally recognized event.
By the time I arrived, it was not the little homespun event of its origins, and the streets of the small town were overrun with tourists. License tags on the parked vehicles revealed a variety of states, all of them transporting visitors on the journey to a remote Eastern shore town to witness the annual swim.
It wasn’t as down-home and innocent as I had envisioned from the book and movie, but the event still has a unique aura of small town Americana.
Thankfully, I met some local citizens who provided detailed insight regarding the festival. Most expressed dismay at the overcrowded streets and rude tourists who invaded the tiny village, their numbers increasing with each year.
They told me one thing that had not changed in years was the familiar voice of Bernie Pleasants, a fast-talking auctioneer from Montpelier who auctioned the ponies for more than three decades.
He obtained the job unceremoniously. In the mid-1960s, Pleasants rounded up a batch of saddles and accessories and headed to the Eastern Shore for the sale. He correctly assumed that people who were purchasing a pony also might need a saddle.
Fate turned in Pleasants’ favor in 1966 when the regular auctioneer for the event failed to show, and he took the job without hesitation. He didn’t give it up for more than 30 years.
Pleasants held a lifelong ambition regarding the art of auctioneering, and jumped at the opportunity to take the microphone. From that day forward, Pleasants’ signature Stetson hat and fancy cowboy boots were a mainstay at the auction until he retired in 1999.
To the benefit of many who learned auctioneering from the master, Pleasants didn’t hold his talents close to the vest. He began the Bernie Pleasants School of Auctioneering in Mineral, tutoring a multitude of students in the finer points.
The ponies remained paramount in his life at his Pleasant Hill Farm where he raised cattle and descendants of those Chincoteague ponies.
The recipient of several national auctioneering awards, Pleasants reportedly auctioned everything from goats to art in his long career.
Chincoteagues’ favorite auctioneer passed away in 2008, and the event continued to grow with each passing year. And I never returned to the island for the event.