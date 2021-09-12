Fall gardens offer variety of veggie options

Many fall vegetable crops can be sown directly into the soil or started indoors and then transplanted into the garden soil. If the weather is particularly hot, sowing cool season crops into the soil can be tricky. You can try to create a cooler environment by shading the seeds using shade cloth or mulch. As the sun gets lower in the sky, perhaps you can use some areas of your garden that naturally have more shade than others. If you want a bit of a jump start, try sprouting your seeds indoors before you plant them into the soil. Place your seeds in between wet paper towels or newspaper and after about 5 – 7 days, your seeds will have sprouted. When they are approximately 1 inch long, place them gently in the soil.

Plant all fall vegetable seeds, sprouted or not, a bit deeper in the warm, late summer soil to protect them from the drier and warmer conditions. And those same warm, dry conditions mean watering those newly planted seeds well is especially important.