FCC program could help struggling families afford home internet service

A newly available Federal Communications Commission program has launched to help families and households struggling to afford Internet service during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Emergency Broadband Benefit is an FCC program to help families and households struggling to afford internet service during the COVID-19 pandemic. This new benefit will connect eligible households to jobs, critical healthcare services, virtual classrooms, and so much more.
The program provides a discount of up to $50 per month toward broadband service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands. Eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers.
Eligible households can enroll through a participating broadband provider (a list can be found at https://www.fcc.gov/emergency-broadband-benefit-providers) or directly with the Universal Service Administrative Company (USAC) using an online or mail in application found at https://getemergencybroadband.org/.
A household is eligible if one member of the household:
nHas an income that is at or below 135% of the Federal Poverty Guide lines or participates in certain government assistance programs;
Receives benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch or breakfast program;
Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year;
Experienced a substantial loss of income due to job loss or furlough since Feb. 29, 2020; or
Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider’s existing low-income or COVID-19 program.
For more information, visit www.fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit or call 833-511-0311.