FCC program could help struggling families afford home internet service

A newly available Federal Communications Commission program has launched to help families and households struggling to afford Internet service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Emergency Broadband Benefit is an FCC program to help families and households struggling to afford internet service during the COVID-19 pandemic. This new benefit will connect eligible households to jobs, critical healthcare services, virtual classrooms, and so much more.

The program provides a discount of up to $50 per month toward broadband service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands. Eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers.

Eligible households can enroll through a participating broadband provider (a list can be found at https://www.fcc.gov/emergency-broadband-benefit-providers) or directly with the Universal Service Administrative Company (USAC) using an online or mail in application found at https://getemergencybroadband.org/.

A household is eligible if one member of the household:

nHas an income that is at or below 135% of the Federal Poverty Guide lines or participates in certain government assistance programs;