Field Day finds new home in Amelia County

Field Day of the Past, one of Virginia’s best loved events, is moving to Redfield Farm in Amelia County, and will host its 29th annual event September 17-19. The move comes after a search which lasted more than a year to find a new site for the show. In 2019, the Rockville-Centerville Steam & Gas Historical Association, host of the annual Field Day of the Past, lost its lease on the property in Goochland County where the event took place for almost three decades. The loss left organizers scrambling to find a new home for its myriad collections of artifacts, antique buildings and equipment, and varied attractions. Last year, COVID-19 all but halted the search, which resumed early this year. The Amelia site was located in the spring and negotiations have been ongoing since that time, with an agreement reached only recently.
Field Day of the Past grew from a one-day community event in 1992 to a three-day extravaganza which drew more than 40,000 people in its last years in Goochland, with visitors coming from up and down the East Coast to experience or participate in this yearly event. Visitors from foreign countries have frequently come through the gates. The show also appeals to a wide range of interests and to people of all ages. Its program includes music, historic presentations, antique machinery--much of which is operational--and a plethora of other attractions designed to entertain families. Volunteers and exhibitors also come from far and wide to show off their talents, skills, and antique treasures. One volunteer from Texas takes a yearly vacation to run an exhibit at Field Day.
With its agricultural and educational roots, Field Day has featured traditional lifestyles of America’s past through sorghum molasses making, ham smoking, sawmilling, blacksmithing and similar trade demonstrations. The display of large diesel engines and small “putt putt” engines emphasizes the Industrial Era in America. Over the years historic presentations were added to the program mixed with typical county fair activities such as a carnival, arts and crafts, commercial and corporate vendors and truck, tractor and lawn mower pulls. Children’s activities, music and historic buildings provided Field Day of the Past with a flavor of country homecomings and the historic buildings added yet another dimension to the event’s persona.
Volunteers and organizers are now faced with a challenging opportunity to reimagine both the event’s image and its dual purposes of providing educational family entertainment and agriculturally-based exhibits and demonstrations and establish a new site. Preliminary planning in anticipation of finding a new home has been ongoing since 2019. Collections have been re-evaluated and inventoried, exhibits dismantled, and buildings have been emptied with the hopes of finding a new home. Although it will be another year before the move is complete, with the finalization of the agreement with Redfield Farm in Amelia to use the property as the organization’s new home base, plans will begin in earnest, and frantically, to prepare the grounds and complete programming for the 2021 show in September.
“The agreement on the land was only recently put in ink,” said Terry McNeely, association president. “Now we have two months to produce an event which usually takes 13 months to put in place. It’s a tight deadline and we have lots of work ahead of us” In addition to planning show events and strategies and trying to prepare for all the problems which go hand in hand with event coordination, organizers and volunteers must undertake the physical relocation of structures, equipment and supplies essential to operate the event. The move will begin this month.
“Because of the limited time frame, we are working in, only the essentials will be moved,” McNeely said. Those essentials include ticket booths, a registration trailers, souvenir shop, information booth, some small structures to be used for displays and exhibits and materials/tools and machines needed to set up the show. The gold mining equipment which was originally used in the Bertha and Edith gold mines in Goochland will also be relocated before the September event.
According to McNeely, some of the structures will not be moved. Some were on loan to the association and others were not structurally strong enough to survive a move. The Short Pump and Garage were donated to another organization as they were not intrinsic to Amelia County.
The show must go on, however. “We are committed to putting on the best event possible in 2021,” McNeely said. “It will be on a smaller scale than the show we hosted in Goochland in the past decade, but our focus remains on agriculture and education.” Several historic presentations have also been scheduled. Attractions which have already committed to 2021 include Tom Tucker from North Carolina who will set up a Native American tipi with a large number of artifacts; From Greenville, South Carolina, Randy and Sara Lyn demonstrating the craft of Shaker broom making using a foot-operated winder; Jim Bordwine, a “salt maker” from, Saltville; Arthur Jenkins’ antique photographic display from Powhatan; Chesterfield based Richmond Discoveries’ American Civil War encampment; Jim Callear’s World War II Naval Recruiting Display from Powhatan, and Goochland resident Jim Lavender’s Storytelling program. The schedule also includes sawmilling, construction equipment demonstrations, pony rides, a mechanical bull, arts and crafts and commercial and corporate vendors and Cole Show Amusements providing carnival games, rides, and food. The pulls, favorites for many Field Day of the Past attendees will be operating on a yet-to-be constructed track. Lawn mower and tractors will pull during the day on Saturday and Sunday and trucks will be showing their stuff on the track on Friday and Saturday nights. Show organizers are working on securing additional attractions and activities.
“This is a major step for us,” McNeely said. “We are looking for volunteers to help us in the move and during the show. We are also seeking financial supporters to help offset some of the costs of moving this production.”
For more information on Field Day of the Past, visit the website at www.fielddayofthepast.net, email fielddayofthepast@gmail.com or call the office at (804) 741-8468.
The Rockville-Centerville Steam & Gas Historical Association, sponsor of Field Day of the Past, is a 501(c)(3) not for profit organization operating under the Codes of the Internal Revenue Service.