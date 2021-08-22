Firefly Fiber Broadband set to use portion of $14.1 million grant to bring service to county

“We want to help address the lack of reliable, high-speed internet across as much of Central Virginia as possible. The pandemic created even more of a digital divide for rural residents who needed the internet to work from home, remote learning, and attend doctor appointments virtually to avoid COVID exposure. This grant from the USDA will help us to spread our wings in areas where Firefly has not previously been available. We extend our sincere appreciation to these five County Boards of Supervisors and their staff as well as Senator Mark Warner, Senator Tim Kaine, and Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger for their assistance with and support of this application,” stated Firefly President Gary Wood.

Firefly’s Regional Internet Service Expansion (RISE) Project was launched this year to expand broadband to parts of 12 counties, partnering with other area utilities to complete the fiber build. For more information about the RISE Project, visit http://www.fireflyva.com/rise.