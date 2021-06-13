For Class of 2021’s top students, extracurriculars helped make high school time even more special

Truth be told, Class of 2021 Valedictorian Keeley Shoemaker says she never set out to be the top student in her class — in fact, for most of her time in high school she didn’t even know that she was. It wasn’t until a teacher mentioned it to her in passing that Shoemaker realized that she held the top spot. From then on, she says, she set her sights on holding on to the number one ranking for as long as she could.

Almost perfect: Shoemaker, who graduated with a 4.739 grade point average, says she can only recall getting one B in her academic career. The class? AP Chemistry.

Self-starter: Shoemaker says her parents, Terry and Tammy, were very supportive but never pushed her to be number one in her class. In a way, she says, she thinks being self-motivated was actually more helpful than if her parents had tried to push her too hard.

Balancing act: As if maintaining a top class ranking wasn’t tough enough, Shoemaker balanced her academic work with sports—particularly softball—work, and numerous extracurricular activities, including membership in the National Honor Society, the National English Honor Society, the National Math Honor Society and the Bulldogs Advisory Council for Equity and Inclusivity.