For Class of 2021’s top students, extracurriculars helped make high school time even more special

Truth be told, Class of 2021 Valedictorian Keeley Shoemaker says she never set out to be the top student in her class — in fact, for most of her time in high school she didn’t even know that she was. It wasn’t until a teacher mentioned it to her in passing that Shoemaker realized that she held the top spot. From then on, she says, she set her sights on holding on to the number one ranking for as long as she could.
Almost perfect: Shoemaker, who graduated with a 4.739 grade point average, says she can only recall getting one B in her academic career. The class? AP Chemistry.
Self-starter: Shoemaker says her parents, Terry and Tammy, were very supportive but never pushed her to be number one in her class. In a way, she says, she thinks being self-motivated was actually more helpful than if her parents had tried to push her too hard.
Balancing act: As if maintaining a top class ranking wasn’t tough enough, Shoemaker balanced her academic work with sports—particularly softball—work, and numerous extracurricular activities, including membership in the National Honor Society, the National English Honor Society, the National Math Honor Society and the Bulldogs Advisory Council for Equity and Inclusivity.
Surgery, and sports, in her future: Shoemaker will head to Virginia Tech this fall to pursue a degree in Psychology, but will also be taking premed courses with the goal of becoming an orthopedic surgeon. “I love sports,” she said, and hopes the path will allow her to continue to be around athletics while still enjoying a career in medicine.
* * *
When it was time to tell Goochland High School’s Ryan DeLoach that he had secured the Class of 2021’s Salutatorian spot, school administrators couldn’t resist having a little fun. “They told me they had some bad news for me,” DeLoach remembers, but then told him that the news was only “bad” if he didn’t like giving speeches. Just a few days later, DeLoach approached the microphone to address his fellow classmates, bringing a close to a senior year that had brought many challenges but also plenty of good memories that DeLoach will be taking with him when he heads to the University of Virginia this fall.
All in the family: DeLoach admits he may have had a tiny bit of insider information when it came to knowing his class rank. The well-placed source? His mother, Stephanie DeLoach, who serves as the chair of the math department at GHS. DeLoach said he enjoyed the fact that his mother taught at his school, and the fact that he had a teacher as a parent helped him feel more comfortable around his own teachers.
Robot wars: While DeLoach, who graduated with a 4.7 GPA, participated in other activities such as Scholastic Bowl, his favorite extracurricular activity was being part of the GHS Robotics Team, the Junkyard Dogs. Over the course of his time at GHS, DeLoach said proudly, the team went from one of the worst teams in the area to one of the best.”
Roller coaster rider: In addition to robotics, DeLoach has a passion for one particular activity over all others: riding roller coasters. “I love the thrill of it,” he said, as well as the science involved in the design of the rides. His favorite? The Fury 325 at Carowinds amusement park in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Up next: DeLoach, who says he has always enjoyed academics, will head to the UVA as a Rodman Scholar in the Engineering Program. After that? You guessed it: he would like to pursue a career as a roller coaster designer.