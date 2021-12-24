For soldier’s loved ones, a longtime wish granted

For the family of Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn Cashe, Christmas came just a bit early this year.
Cashe’s loved ones had been waiting for years for the late soldier, who died in 2005 from injuries sustained in a roadside bomb attack, to be awarded the Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest award for valor.
It was a path fraught with bureaucratic hurdles and many frustrating delays—and required the dogged persistence of those who knew in their hearts that Cashe was deserving of the honor—but on Dec. 15, 2021, Cashe’s family was able to witness President Joe Biden deliver the long-delayed award.
While the topic of race continues to dominate much of our national conversation these days—and Cashe’s award makes him the first African-American to receive the Medal of Honor since the Vietnam War—his family has gently suggested that this fact not be the focal point of his story.
“He is not just a black soldier who earned the right to the Medal of Honor,” said his sister Kasinal White. “He’s a soldier who happens to be black.”
White told reporters earlier this year that she would prefer Cashe be remembered as a man so dedicated to his fellow soldiers that he literally walked through flames to save their lives.
Cashe’s story is as a testament to the incredible selflessness and bravery of those who serve our nation every single day. And it also illustrates the way that persistence, patience and a fundamental desire to set things right will almost always win out in the end.
The men whose lives Alwyn Cashe saved will be able to spend this Christmas with their families because of his heroism.
And his own family, at long last, will know that Cashe has finally received the recognition he deserved.
“We lost our brother,” White told reporters after the ceremony last week. “He can’t be replaced. But this award means that his name his legacy will go down in history.”