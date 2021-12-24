For soldier’s loved ones, a longtime wish granted

For the family of Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn Cashe, Christmas came just a bit early this year.

Cashe’s loved ones had been waiting for years for the late soldier, who died in 2005 from injuries sustained in a roadside bomb attack, to be awarded the Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest award for valor.

It was a path fraught with bureaucratic hurdles and many frustrating delays—and required the dogged persistence of those who knew in their hearts that Cashe was deserving of the honor—but on Dec. 15, 2021, Cashe’s family was able to witness President Joe Biden deliver the long-delayed award.

While the topic of race continues to dominate much of our national conversation these days—and Cashe’s award makes him the first African-American to receive the Medal of Honor since the Vietnam War—his family has gently suggested that this fact not be the focal point of his story.

“He is not just a black soldier who earned the right to the Medal of Honor,” said his sister Kasinal White. “He’s a soldier who happens to be black.”