GCPS students turning down offers to attend Maggie Walker

When it comes to why the students offered the once-coveted placements are declining them, Fowler said she sees a number of potential reasons, chief among them the sheer number of choices currently available to Goochland’s academically gifted students.

In addition to seeking a placement at Maggie Walker, GCPS students can take part in the Blue Ridge Regional Virtual Governor’s School program or the increasingly popular Advanced College Academy (ACA), which offers students the opportunity to earn an associate degree while completing the requirements for their high school diploma.

Of the three options, only the Maggie Walker program requires students to attend a different school full time.

“I think some of these students are saying, ‘If I can have some of the same academic opportunities and still be able to attend school with my friends and the people I’ve known since elementary school, that’s what I’d like to do,’ ” said Fowler. “I think it’s a hard thing for them to turn down.”