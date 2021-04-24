GoochandCares celebrates contributions of volunteers

GoochlandCares celebrated Volunteer Appreciation Week April 12 - 16, recognizing the tremendous effort of the 225 volunteers who support the organization’s mission to provide basic human services and health care to our Goochland neighbors in need.
The implementation of safety measures last March for all GoochlandCares volunteers and staff kept services open for clients. In 2020, volunteers donated 13,629 hours — a value of over $436,769.
“GoochlandCares appreciates its volunteers every day, but Volunteer Week is dedicated to honoring all volunteers and to encouraging volunteerism throughout the year,” says Executive Director Sally Graham. Diane Reale, Director of Volunteer Resources added, “If you know someone who volunteers their time with GoochlandCares or any other local organization, be sure to thank them for the work they do for the Goochland community.”
During Appreciation Week, volunteers received special treats, a meal provided by Lasagna Love, and messages from grateful clients. During a GoochlandCares vaccine clinic, a client told a volunteer, “What a blessing you are for me and my family! Thank you.” One volunteer replied, “It’s been a gift to be able to make an impact in the community and give back during the pandemic.”
Volunteers donate their time and talents at GoochlandCares every day of the week. They bring food curbside to clients, sort donations in the Clothes Closet, take blood pressures in the Free Clinic, answer phones, make calls to clients, and much, much more. A group of teenage volunteers comes in every month to pack grocery bags. Volunteers from local churches prepare dinners for volunteers who work the evening shift on Tuesday nights. Performance Food Group donates turkeys and sides for clients for Thanksgiving and then sends volunteers to assist with distribution.
Remote volunteers working from home package pet food, write thank you notes, and attend committee meetings on Zoom. A Capital One volunteer team is coordinating virtually with staff to conduct a brand refresh. A Genworth associate conducted a series of virtual staff development seminars.
At GoochlandCares, there are volunteer opportunities to fit your schedule, interests, and talents. The first step is to fill out the volunteer application at GoochlandCares.org/volunteer or contact Diane Reale, (804) 556-0712, or dreale@goochlandcares.org.