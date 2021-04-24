GoochandCares celebrates contributions of volunteers

GoochlandCares celebrated Volunteer Appreciation Week April 12 - 16, recognizing the tremendous effort of the 225 volunteers who support the organization’s mission to provide basic human services and health care to our Goochland neighbors in need.

The implementation of safety measures last March for all GoochlandCares volunteers and staff kept services open for clients. In 2020, volunteers donated 13,629 hours — a value of over $436,769.

“GoochlandCares appreciates its volunteers every day, but Volunteer Week is dedicated to honoring all volunteers and to encouraging volunteerism throughout the year,” says Executive Director Sally Graham. Diane Reale, Director of Volunteer Resources added, “If you know someone who volunteers their time with GoochlandCares or any other local organization, be sure to thank them for the work they do for the Goochland community.”

During Appreciation Week, volunteers received special treats, a meal provided by Lasagna Love, and messages from grateful clients. During a GoochlandCares vaccine clinic, a client told a volunteer, “What a blessing you are for me and my family! Thank you.” One volunteer replied, “It’s been a gift to be able to make an impact in the community and give back during the pandemic.”