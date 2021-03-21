Goochland crews rescue stranded couple from James River

With warmer temperatures and later sunsets, many area residents will soon be heading out the enjoy the state’s rivers, lakes and beaches.

As one couple found out last week, however, a day on the water can have serious consequences if proper precautions aren’t taken.

The couple was enjoying the James River on a jet boat on the evening of March 10, when they got stuck on some rocks. Stranded for several hours, they were eventually rescued by Goochland Fire and Rescue crews, after rescuers launched from Watkins Landing in Powhatan and travelled upriver to locate them.

While this incident ultimately ended without injury, each year brings with it reports of those who are not so fortunate. Deaths and serious injury can easily result from poor planning or carelessness in and around the water, and a fun day on the river can quickly turn tragic.

Here are a few safety tips to remember, courtesy of the Friends of the James River Park:

Wear lifejackets on the river and don’t swim or boat alone.

Use caution when walking in the river. The river bottom is uneven, so it’s still possible to get in over your head even when the river level is low.