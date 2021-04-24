Join the Goochland Democratic Committee for an evening of acoustical music featuring Acoustic Wheelhouse, Justin Golden, and Doug Mock. Sounds of the 7th will be held at Adams International School’s Big Red Barn, 1655 Broad Street Road, Maidens, VA 23102 on Saturday, May 15, 2021 from 4 to 8 p.m. In addition to a great musical lineup, we have 7th District Representative Abigail Spanberger joining us along with our local HoD Candidates: Caitlin Coakley-HD65 and Blakely Lockhart-HD56. Beer and wine will be available for sale and a food truck will be on site. Feel free to bring your own blanket or seating for the lawn. Limited seating available on the tent-covered patio and in the barn. Sounds of the 7th is in compliance with the Governor’s regulations for a concert venue. Tickets may be purchased at the event, or online at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/soundsofthe7th.
Goochland Democratic Committee to host ‘Sounds of the 7th’ May 15
