Goochland man killed in house fire

The Jan. 7 blaze was the first of two major events that Goochland County Fire-Rescue faced last week. The day after the tragic fire on New Town Road, crews responded to an early morning house fire on Shallow Well Road in eastern Goochland. Engine 631 and Medic 630 from Company 3 arrived on scene at 1:24 a.m. to find a mobile home with fire visible underneath and on the back side. Though fire was discovered to have spread to the interior of the home, crews made entry and had the event fully under control within 30 minutes. No injuries were reported and the home’s occupant and his dogs are reportedly staying with family nearby.