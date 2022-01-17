Goochland man killed in house fire

A Goochland family is mourning the loss of a loved one after a devastating Jan. 7 house fire on New Town Road.
According to county fire officials, at around 5:30 a.m. that morning a Goochland County Sheriff’s deputy was the first to arrive on the scene and witness the one-story dwelling ablaze. By the time local fire crews were able to reach the property a short time later, the home was entirely engulfed and had largely fallen to the ground.
Neighbors and a family member had reported that an elderly male was still inside, and firefighters attacked the blaze using water supplied from four tankers on the scene.
Tankers refilled with water from a fire hydrant at Goochland High School, shuttling water over 8 miles to the scene. Once the fire was controlled, crews turned their attention to trying to locate the occupant.
The Goochland County Fire-Rescue’s chaplain responded to the scene to support the family and fire crews. Goochland’s fire marshal, with the assistance of Powhatan’s fire marshal, ultimately found the man deceased.
The victim’s identity has not yet been released, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
According to county fire officials, the surrounding area appeared to have power at the time of the fire. Responding units had good road conditions and did not encounter any delays.
Twenty Fire-Rescue personnel responded from Goochland Fire-Rescue Companies 5, 4, 2, 1 and Powhatan County Fire Rescue. The Metro Richmond Flying Squad responded and provided fire ground rehabilitation, serving coffee, water and snacks to personnel on the fire scene.
The Jan. 7 blaze was the first of two major events that Goochland County Fire-Rescue faced last week. The day after the tragic fire on New Town Road, crews responded to an early morning house fire on Shallow Well Road in eastern Goochland. Engine 631 and Medic 630 from Company 3 arrived on scene at 1:24 a.m. to find a mobile home with fire visible underneath and on the back side. Though fire was discovered to have spread to the interior of the home, crews made entry and had the event fully under control within 30 minutes. No injuries were reported and the home’s occupant and his dogs are reportedly staying with family nearby.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the fire marshal.
In the wake of these two blazes, Goochland County Fire-Rescue is reminding all residents of the value of having working smoke alarms in all homes. Community members are encouraged to contact the Fire Rescue Administration at (804) 556-5304 or their local Fire Rescue Station to request a smoke alarm. According to Goochland County Fire-Rescue Chief Eddie Ferguson, Fire-Rescue will be happy to provide and install a working smoke alarm free of charge for any resident who requests one.
According to the American Red Cross, there are several steps homeowners can take to help keep themselves safe in the event of a fire. These steps include:
-Install smoke alarms on every level of your home, inside bedrooms and outside sleeping areas.
-Teach children what smoke alarms sound like and what to do when they hear one.
-Once a month, check whether each alarm in the home is working properly by pushing the test button.
-Replace batteries in smoke alarms at least once a year. Immediately install a new battery if an alarm chirps, warning the battery is low.
-Smoke alarms should be replaced every 10 years. Never disable alarms.
-Carbon monoxide alarms are not substitutes for smoke alarms. Know the difference between the sound of smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms.
The Red Cross also offers several steps families can take to reduce the risk of home fires, including keeping items that can catch on fire at least three feet away from anything that gets hot, such as space heaters; never smoking in bed, and talking to children regularly about the dangers of fire, matches and lighters and keeping dangerous items out of reach.