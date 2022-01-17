Goochland moves to new district

Rep. Bob Good is a first-term congressman, a member of the House Freedom Caucus, a vociferous opponent of abortion and an unabashed critic of President Joe Biden.
He is also, with the recent release of Virginia’s new redistricting maps, the representative of Goochland’s new home in the 5th District.
Just how Goochland came to move from the 7th District to the 5th can get a bit confusing, but it began last year when the Virginia Supreme Court took over control of Virginia’s redistricting process. This came after the Virginia Redistricting Commission, which was made up of citizens and legislators, got bogged down by partisan politics and failed to meet the deadline to come to an agreement on the state’s legislative and congressional districts.
Earlier in December 2021, the court reviewed maps prepared by two “special masters” — Bernard Grofman, nominated by Democratic legislators, and Sean Trende, nominated by Republican lawmakers. The final order on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, adopted their redistricting maps for the Senate of Virginia, Virginia House of Delegates and Virginia’s representative to the U.S. House of Representatives.
The maps are effective immediately and will affect all regularly scheduled primaries and general elections moving forward, according to the court’s final order on Dec. 28.
The biggest change for Goochland is the move from the 7th Congressional District, where it is currently represented by Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger, to Good’s 5th District. Northern Hanover, Louisa, Fluvanna and Powhatan counties are also making that move.
Good is currently serving his first term in Congress. He is a member of the House Freedom Caucus. Prior to his election to Congress, Good served one term on the Campbell County Board of Supervisors from 2015 to 2019, according to his website. Professionally, he worked as the senior associate athletics director for development at Liberty University for 15 years, following a 17-year career with CitiFinancial.
Spanberger announced on Wednesday, Dec. 29 that she plans to seek re-election for Virginia’s 7th District seat.
With the Virginia Senate, Goochland will now be in District 10, where it joins Powhatan, Cumberland, Amelia, Appomattox, Buckingham and Fluvanna counties and portions of Louisa, Hanover and Prince Edward counties.
Sen. Ghazala Hashmi will now be Goochland’s representative in District 10.
In the House of Delegates, Goochland will be represented by Del. John McGuire in the 56th District and Sally Hudson in the 57th.
‘Special masters’
In the memo about their maps that Grofman and Trende sent to the Chief Justice and Justices of the Supreme Court of Virginia on Dec. 27, they talked about the importance of the feedback they received from Virginia residents. They acknowledged that, “redistricting is a complex task, one that requires the balancing of multiple competing factors.
“Unfortunately, it simply was not possible to incorporate every request while remaining within the bounds of Virginia and federal law,” the pair wrote in the memo. “Moreover, there are likely thousands of maps that accomplish certain goals of redistricting that we did not accomplish, but they come at the expense of other goals we sought to achieve. We did, however, read every comment and, where appropriate, explored ways to address the suggestion.”
In the same memo, Grofman and Trende pointed out that they have received a good amount of criticism for not paying enough attention to the residences of legislators, which “weakened several congressional incumbents and paired together multiple senators and delegates.”
“We believe that one reason for employing redistricting commissions, however, is to minimize the power of politicians over the drawing of lines, and a frequently voiced objection to partisan line drawing is that it ‘allows politicians to choose their voters, rather than allowing voters to choose the politicians,’” they wrote in the memo, quoting a N.Y. Times article.
Grofman and Trende pointed out that the new maps drastically cut down on the number of municipalities and counties that were split between districts.
The pair also noted that, what they sought to do with the new redistricting maps was undo “decades of convoluted line drawing,” and they shared the belief that “future remaps should not involve the same amount of disruption, since they would presumably be drawn in a fashion that permits population adjustments to existing districts without substantially affecting the preservation of cities and counties.”
The memo that Grofman and Trende sent to the court outlines a great deal of their reasoning in regard to partisan balance, population equality, splitting precincts and tradeoffs.
Local redistricting
On Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, Goochland County released a proposed redistricting map, a document that outlines a plan to revise the boundaries of the county’s five election districts to ensure equal representation for county voters in future elections.
According to county officials, the proposed revisions are to accommodate the county’s population growth based on the data from the 2020 U.S. Census.
The county’s current election districts were created after the 2010 U.S. Census.
The proposed redistricting map follows all legal requirements and other criteria adopted by the Goochland Board of Supervisors. The proposed districts are substantially equal in population, contiguous and compact, the same basic shapes, and move the fewest number of voters. A full list of legally required and approved redistricting criteria can be found at www.goochlandva.us/redistricting. The board of supervisors specifically directed staff not to consider protection of incumbency for any local official, so that information was not collected or considered in creating the proposed redistricting map.
Goochland County welcomes citizens’ thoughts and comments about the proposed redistricting map. The county is providing numerous ways for residents to provide their comments and ensuring that everyone’s comments are shared with the community through the redistricting website, www.goochlandva.us/redistricting.
Citizens are encouraged to provide their comments online through a dedicated portal on the redistricting website (www.goochlandva.us/redistricting), via email to redistricting2021@goochlandva.us, or by mail to Goochland County Administration, P.O. Box 10, Goochland, VA 23063.
Citizens were encouraged to take the opportunity to attend one of the five community meetings scheduled in January 2022. Four of them have already taken place.
The final meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 20 at Salem Baptist Church, located at 465 Broad St. Road, Manakin-Sabot.
The meetings are not district-specific so citizens could attend any meeting. All of the meetings also had the option of participating through Zoom if interested parties preferred not to participate in person. All community meetings will be recorded, transcribed, and posted to the Public Comments page of the redistricting website (www.goochlandva.us/redistricting).Below are the dates and locations of the remaining community meetings.
To participate via Zoom in the last meeting on Jan. 20, citizens can use this link (https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3873207344?pwd=YVhJdktpdzBPV0p5ZVd0THAvTE1GUT09) or dial one of these numbers (+1 312 626 6799 / +1 929 205 6099 / +1 301 715 8592) and enter the Meeting ID: 387 320 7344 and Passcode: 472341.
The county will be collecting public comments on the Proposed Redistricting Map through Feb. 1, 2022. Then county staff will summarize the public comments and present them to the board of supervisors at a special meeting on Feb. 22, 2022, at 6 p.m. At that meeting, if the board of supervisors makes any changes to the proposed redistricting map, a revised map will be created and posted to www.goochlandva.us/redistricting for an additional 15-day public comment period.
The board of supervisors plans to hold a public hearing on the final redistricting map on March 15, 2022, beginning at 6 p.m. in the county’s Board Room, Room 250 of the County Administration Building at 1800 Sandy Hook Road.
All Goochland citizens are encouraged to participate in the county’s election redistricting process. For additional information, visit www.goochlandva.us/redistricting.
