Goochland moves to new district

In the memo about their maps that Grofman and Trende sent to the Chief Justice and Justices of the Supreme Court of Virginia on Dec. 27, they talked about the importance of the feedback they received from Virginia residents. They acknowledged that, “redistricting is a complex task, one that requires the balancing of multiple competing factors.

“Unfortunately, it simply was not possible to incorporate every request while remaining within the bounds of Virginia and federal law,” the pair wrote in the memo. “Moreover, there are likely thousands of maps that accomplish certain goals of redistricting that we did not accomplish, but they come at the expense of other goals we sought to achieve. We did, however, read every comment and, where appropriate, explored ways to address the suggestion.”

In the same memo, Grofman and Trende pointed out that they have received a good amount of criticism for not paying enough attention to the residences of legislators, which “weakened several congressional incumbents and paired together multiple senators and delegates.”