Goochland Rotary Club looking back on 25 years of service to community

On October 13, 1995, Rotary International announced the launch of the Goochland Rotary Club. Twenty-five Goochland residents became charter members on November 14 at the Richmond Country Club. Weekly meetings were held at the Virginia Farm Bureau building. The Goochland Rotary Club’s first president was Broocks Robertson, who offers “while forming the club, I was so impressed as everyone responded enthusiastically YES to forming the club. We knew the club would succeed with such positive and generous attitudes. What better reflection could there be of the Rotary motto, Service Above Self. We knew, from the very start, that this was the beginning of something big for Goochland County.”

The club now boasts 63 active, and 8 honorary, members. Current President Jay Shively notes that this club is one of the fastest growing clubs in the country, and credits this growth to “the energy among club members for community service, and the family culture in Goochland of caring for one another. It’s the best of all worlds.”

“Our club has completed too many community service projects over these 25 years to report on all of them in this article,” offers Wayne Dementi, Chair of this 25th Anniversary Celebration. “So, let’s mention those which have met the test of time, and have had lasting impact on the quality of life in Goochland,” he added.