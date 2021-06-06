Goochland Rotary Club looking back on 25 years of service to community

On October 13, 1995, Rotary International announced the launch of the Goochland Rotary Club. Twenty-five Goochland residents became charter members on November 14 at the Richmond Country Club. Weekly meetings were held at the Virginia Farm Bureau building. The Goochland Rotary Club’s first president was Broocks Robertson, who offers “while forming the club, I was so impressed as everyone responded enthusiastically YES to forming the club. We knew the club would succeed with such positive and generous attitudes. What better reflection could there be of the Rotary motto, Service Above Self. We knew, from the very start, that this was the beginning of something big for Goochland County.”
The club now boasts 63 active, and 8 honorary, members. Current President Jay Shively notes that this club is one of the fastest growing clubs in the country, and credits this growth to “the energy among club members for community service, and the family culture in Goochland of caring for one another. It’s the best of all worlds.”
“Our club has completed too many community service projects over these 25 years to report on all of them in this article,” offers Wayne Dementi, Chair of this 25th Anniversary Celebration. “So, let’s mention those which have met the test of time, and have had lasting impact on the quality of life in Goochland,” he added.
Perhaps the best-known project is the Rotary Woodchuckers Program, founded in 2003, and currently headed up by Joe Morgan. “We believe we have delivered at least 1,500 loads of wood to needy homes in Goochland since we started,” says Morgan.
“Goochland Rotary is one of our best, and most supportive, community partners,” stated Sally Graham, Rotarian and Executive Director of GoochlandCares. “From hosting food drives, to delivering holiday meals, to volunteering for daily operations, Rotarians are there for us,” Graham added.
Another relates to the support Rotary has offered to the Goochland Christmas Mother, which has been done in every one of its 25 years. “In fact, the club boasts 6 members who have served as Christmas Mother, including Marian Elam, Robin Hillman, Marc and Elizabeth Jones, Joy Kline, Rachel Parker and Kavis Winston,” observed Kavis Winston, former Christmas Mother, and active Rotarian.
Support to the Goochland Public School System has extended into many areas. Most recently, Rotary completed an Essay Contest for 4th and 5th graders, who answered the question, what changes has your school made that you think were the most creative and helpful, and would you like continued when the pandemic is over?
“We were delighted to receive 63 essays this year,” commented Cyndy Brown, Executive Director of the Goochland Education Foundation. Another ongoing project has been the donation of books to 4th-graders. For the past two years, Rotary has distributed the book entitled “Wonder.” Superintendent Dr. Jeremy Raley offered praise and appreciation to the Goochland Rotary Club for the wide range of initiatives, including STEM program, student mentoring and even the formation of the Interact Club at Goochland High School. “Rotary is a wonderful community partner for our schools, which has clearly helped us to be one of the top school systems in Virginia,” offered Dr. Raley.
A stretch of River Road was adopted by our club in 2004. Roadside Cleanup is a regular activity of the club, offered Jim Popp, Project Chair.
“Many Goochland citizens will remember the annual Christmas Symphony, performed by the Richmond Symphony Orchestra, and held at Goochland High School,” remembered Adeeb Hamzey, adding “We enjoyed filling the auditorium, and making joyful noise together.”
A more recent initiative has been Rotary’s partnership with the county in adding elements to Goochland Parks. An exercise trail was added at Hidden Rock Park in 2019 in support of the new animal shelter. A disc golf course as well as a Bar-B-Q picnic area are soon-to-be additions at Tucker Park and at Hidden Rock Park.
“When Bright Beginnings started in 2008, Goochland Rotary was there to ensure that every child had the essentials needed to begin the 1st day of school with confidence,” quoted Jan Kenney, current Rotarian and Executive Director of the Goochland Family YMCA. “Over 2,000 Goochland County School Students have been provided with clothing, shoes and school supplies over these many years,” Kenney added.
“Rotary partnered with the Goochland Historical Society in developing a local history curriculum for the 4th grade within the Goochland Public School System,” offered Chris Dunn, current President of the Goochland Historical Society.
In recognition of these 25 years of service to the Goochland community, the Goochland County Board of Supervisors presented a resolution to the Goochland Rotary Club at its June 1 Board of Supervisors meeting. County Administrator, Kenny Young stated “The Goochland Rotary Club has been a true point of light in our county. We are blessed.”