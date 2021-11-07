Goochland seniors surpass state-wide graduation rate

Just over 97% of Goochland High School seniors graduated on-time in 2021, nearly five percentage points ahead of the state average of 92.3. Factoring in students who earned their GED, 98.1% of GHS seniors completed diploma requirements.
With a drop-out rate of 1.9%, GHS seniors also stayed in school at a much higher rate than the state average of 4.3%.
“We strive to connect with our students and help them stay engaged in their school experience,” said Dr. Jeremy Raley, GCPS division superintendent.
“Through our CTE and work-based learning options, and our many curricular and extra-curricular opportunities, we have created a school environment that meets the educational needs of all students. Our community’s support continues to pay dividends, and I’m thankful that our efforts have reaped life-long rewards for our students.”
Additionally, more GHS graduates earned Advanced Studies Diplomas than the state average.
Of GHS’s graduates:
- 73% earned an Advanced Studies Diploma (State average: 52.8%)
- 24% earned a Standard Diploma (State average 38%)
“Our students did extraordinary things last school year,” said Dr. Stephen Geyer, Assistant Superintendent for Instruction. “Even with the challenges brought about by COVID during almost a year and a half of their high school careers, GHS seniors remained focused on their goals and had great levels of success. Earning a high school diploma is vital to a young person’s future, and we’re excited to see what our GHS alumni accomplish!”