Goochland seniors surpass state-wide graduation rate

Just over 97% of Goochland High School seniors graduated on-time in 2021, nearly five percentage points ahead of the state average of 92.3. Factoring in students who earned their GED, 98.1% of GHS seniors completed diploma requirements.

With a drop-out rate of 1.9%, GHS seniors also stayed in school at a much higher rate than the state average of 4.3%.

“We strive to connect with our students and help them stay engaged in their school experience,” said Dr. Jeremy Raley, GCPS division superintendent.

“Through our CTE and work-based learning options, and our many curricular and extra-curricular opportunities, we have created a school environment that meets the educational needs of all students. Our community’s support continues to pay dividends, and I’m thankful that our efforts have reaped life-long rewards for our students.”

Additionally, more GHS graduates earned Advanced Studies Diplomas than the state average.

Of GHS’s graduates:

- 73% earned an Advanced Studies Diploma (State average: 52.8%)

- 24% earned a Standard Diploma (State average 38%)