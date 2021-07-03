Goochland to host fireworks event Sunday

Goochland County has announced plans to hold a July 4th Fireworks Celebration this year, after postponing the celebration in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The July 4th Fireworks Celebration is Goochland County’s largest event put on by Goochland County Parks & Recreation. Goochland residents can park and watch the show in the Courthouse Village from the County Administration complex, Goochland Elementary School, and the Goochland Middle/High School Complex.

This year’s fireworks presentation will be located at the Goochland Sports Complex (1800 Sandy Hook Road, Goochland, VA 23063). The show will start at 9 p.m. The Rain Date is Monday, July 5. No alcohol is allowed.

Please be prepared for extensive traffic delays before and after the event. Local road closures will be enacted based on traffic conditions and event parking capacity. Please check and follow Goochland County Parks & Recreation’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/GoochlandParksandRec/ for up to the minute parking announcements.