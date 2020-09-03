Goochland twins representing Veritas soccer in goal

While Alden said he’s very competitive with soccer, Eliza said she feels like she plays it more for fun.

But she does get competitive with her brother when they’re out mountain biking.

“I feel like it makes me very competitive and willing to push myself out of what I’m most comfortable with, especially when I go riding with him,” said Eliza. “If I normally go a little slower, then I’ll go riding with him and go a lot faster and try new skills, try to keep up.”

She recently competed in a mountain biking race at Pocahontas State Park, and she was signed up to do another one before that race got rained out. But she and Alden mainly do mountain biking for fun. Alden tries to do it when he has free time. He likes to make trails in the woods, and while he usually works on them during the winter, he kicked it up a notch during the COVID-19 shutdown.

With mountain biking, Alden likes going fast – as well as “getting big air,” according to his sister Eliza – and he also likes how creative you can get with the sport, especially when riding downhill.

“If there’s a jump,” he said, “you can do anything off of it, and there are just a lot of options.”

Of the two, Eliza is more of the endurance athlete.