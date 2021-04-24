The GFWC Goochland Woman’s Club (GWC) recently “sprinkled” residents of the Envoy at the Meadows nursing home with thirty bags of items designed to brightened their lives. Items donated included mind challengers such as puzzles, word teasers, Sudoku, coloring books with crayons/colored pencils, and word search books; as well as personal care items including hand creams, toothbrushes/toothpaste, deodorant, hair care products, and socks; and tasty snacks. Chris Kasenchak and Pat Roberts, GWC Co-Chairs of the Civic Engagement and Outreach Committee, delivered the items to Shannon Puckett, Envoy Director of Activities, on April 15, 2021. GWC invites any woman interested in joining the club and serving the Goochland community to go to the GWC website at thegoochlandwomansclub.weebly.com to learn more about the club and how to join.
Goochland Woman’s Club delivers gifts to local nursing home residents
- Jane Polk/Goochland Woman's Club
