GoochlandCares offers a number of unique ways to give during holidays season

Do you enjoy the hustle and bustle of holiday shopping? Or do you prefer to shop from your sofa? Either way, there are creative ways to help neighbors in need, especially now.

The team at GoochlandCares recently offered several helpful suggestions:

Do you have HSA/FSA funds that expire at the end of the year? Use your funds to buy critically needed supplies and donate them to GoochlandCares or another nonprofit. The CARES Act expanded the list of items that qualify for pre-tax purchasing. Current needs at GoochlandCares include allergy and asthma medications, over-the-counter pain medications, feminine hygiene and dental hygiene products, first aid supplies, and vitamins. For a list of eligible products go to: www.bit.ly/HSAFSAeligibleitems.

Check out our Amazon Wishlist at www.bit.ly/wishlistgoochlandcares. Have purchases shipped directly to GoochlandCares. And remember to use AmazonSmile. You shop and we receive a donation from Amazon--it’s that easy!

Turn your holiday food purchases into donations. Sign up for Kroger Community Rewards and select GoochlandCares as your nonprofit.