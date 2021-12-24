Habitat Goochland announces $200K grant to help build two new homes

On Dec. 9, PlanRVA shared the Partner for Housing Affordability’s announcement of the regions affordable housing grant recipients. A total of $3 million dollars were awarded to help develop 263 new affordable housing units in the Greater Richmond area. Habitat for Humanity Goochland County has been selected to receive a $200K grant. This will enable them to build two houses in Goochland before July 2024.

“This award is game-changing for our community,” said Habitat Goochland Board President, Brad Duty. “The board is excited to begin these projects and help get two more families into safe and affordable houses. It is going to mean a good deal of additional work, but in the end, two more families will have homes.”

“This grant along with other donations from our generous community will allow Habitat Goochland to build two additional houses in the next two years. This will be in addition to the one house we currently build each year,” explained Habitat Goochland Executive Director Jamie Camp. “We can’t overstate how important this grant is to the community we serve. We can start these projects immediately because we will have the funding available. That hasn’t happened in the past; we had to start the year fundraising but now, we can start the year building!”