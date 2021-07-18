Hobbs honored for making sure residents could access vaccine

When Wendy Hobbs was invited to attend the Sunday morning service at Antioch Baptist Church as a guest last Sunday, she knew it had something to do with her recent efforts to help make sure as many members of the congregation as possible had access to the COVID-19 vaccination.

What she didn’t know, however, was that the entire day had been dedicated to her.

A former prison warden and current president of the Goochland NAACP, Hobbs doesn’t get flustered easily. But even she admits that it was hard not to get just a little emotional when she looked down at her church program and realized that the church members had declared Sunday as “Wendy Hobbs Day.”

According to Antioch Deacon Dr. Wilbert Ware, the recognition of Hobbs was meant to honor her for her tireless efforts on behalf of the many local senior citizens — many of them people of color — that Hobbs helped connect with vaccination appointments earlier this year.

“We just wanted to recognize her and thank her for the work that she did,” said Ware, noting that Hobbs had personally seen to it that over 125 members of the church received the vaccine.