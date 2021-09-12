Home stretch

The data collected, which includes feedback from a survey of over 650 people who live and work in Goochland, paints a demographic picture of those residents most likely to face housing challenges and also outlines the reasons affordable housing can often be in short supply.

To GoochlandCares Family Services Director Carol Dunlap, the issue comes down to the simple fact that not enough quality housing stock exists in the county to meet the needs of those who want to live here, a group that includes seniors, young professionals and those who work fulltime but may not earn enough to afford a home in the higher price ranges currently offered.

Dunlap said its important to remember that the idea of what is considered affordable housing looks different for different people, and insists the group’ goal is to work toward securing a range of different options for those looking to live — or stay — in Goochland. In addition, “we really hope to educate the community on what the housing situation looks like here,” said Dunlap. “The good and the bad.”