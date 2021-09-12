Home stretch

Of all the things that come to mind when discussing what it’s like to live in Goochland County — safety, tranquility, good schools, rural charm — there is at least one word that doesn’t seem to get mentioned quite as often: affordability.
To be certain, there are plenty of Goochland residents for whom homeownership does not impose an undue burden. But to the those who are considered cost burdened when it comes to owning or renting a home in Goochland —meaning that they spend 30 percent or more of their income on housing costs — affording to live here can prove far more challenging.
According to a study recently conducted by the research group HDAdvisors, the median home price in Goochland County in 2020 was $421,795, the highest in the Richmond region and higher than a number of Northern Virginia counties such as Albemarle and Prince William. And while more affordable options can be found in the western portion of the county, current housing trends in Goochland have done little to help alleviate the housing challenges facing many current residents as well as those hoping to live here in the future.
The HDAdvisors study was undertaken at the bequest of the Housing GVA Steering Committee, a group created in 2019 to help better understand the kind of housing challenges Goochland faces now and will likely continue to face in the future. The group includes represenatives from numerous county organizations, including GoochlandCares, Habitat For Humanity and the Goochland NAACP, as well as representatives from the Goochland County administration and Goochland County Public Schools.
The data collected, which includes feedback from a survey of over 650 people who live and work in Goochland, paints a demographic picture of those residents most likely to face housing challenges and also outlines the reasons affordable housing can often be in short supply.
To GoochlandCares Family Services Director Carol Dunlap, the issue comes down to the simple fact that not enough quality housing stock exists in the county to meet the needs of those who want to live here, a group that includes seniors, young professionals and those who work fulltime but may not earn enough to afford a home in the higher price ranges currently offered.
Dunlap said its important to remember that the idea of what is considered affordable housing looks different for different people, and insists the group’ goal is to work toward securing a range of different options for those looking to live — or stay — in Goochland. In addition, “we really hope to educate the community on what the housing situation looks like here,” said Dunlap. “The good and the bad.”
The study outlined the various challenges residents face when it comes to housing — finding it, maintaining it, holding on to it when life circumstances change — and how the county can help to create more affordable options for those who want to make their home in Goochland County. That assistance could range from simple solutions that would help in the long-term, such as expanding tax relief programs, to more immediate changes that could prove more challenging to implement, such as increasing affordable rental opportunities, or creating tiny home communities, that would offer immediate options for those who would like to live in Goochland but find themselves priced out of home ownership.
While the study underscores the challenges currently faced by many local homeowners and renters, some of the recommendations are already being successfully implemented. According to Dunlap, the organization’s home repair program has proved tremendously successful in helping residents who might not otherwise be able to afford to make costly repairs.
Perhaps critical among the Housing GVA findings is just what the county stands to lose should current trends continue.
According to the report, the failure to provide affordable housing options could eventually lead to a lack of diversity and an increase in the kind of infrastructure pressures that may threaten the quality of life residents currently enjoy.
To read the full report compiled as part of the HousingGVA Steering Committee’s efforts, visit http://www.goochlandcares.org/housing-gva/
This article is part of an ongoing series on housing in Goochland County. Do you have a story about housing in Goochland that you would like to contribute to this series? Please contact Goochland Gazette editor Roslyn Ryan at rryan@goochlandgazette.com or call (804) 339-7956.