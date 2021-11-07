In the garden: Dedicated gardener finally has own pawpaw patch

It’s recommended when first planting young pawpaw trees in their new home, the trees should be planted eight feet apart. Naturally, trees should be watered immediately after planting. Special care should be taken throughout the first two years. Consistent moisture is vital. A fertilizer (20-20-20) should be applied every few weeks during the first several growing seasons.

At least two. Pawpaws are not self-pollinating. Since pawpaws in my area hadn’t existed in many years, I wasn’t sure if its natural pollinators existed either. Pawpaws form small reddish- brown bell-like flowers in early spring before the pawpaw tree actually leafs out. When my pawpaw patch finally had two separate flowering pawpaw trees, I took a Q-tip or ear swab and cross pollinated my trees by hand. According to Kentucky State University Cooperative Extension’s Pawpaw Planting Guide, “Using a small, flexible artist’s brush, transfer a quantity of fresh pollen from the anthers of the flower of one clone to the ripe stigma of the flower of another clone.” I tried as hard as I could to replicate the patterns of native bees. I went from tree to tree and then back again every day for at least a week. The stigma of the flower is ripe when the pistils are green. Pollen grains resemble yellow dust.