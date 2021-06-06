In the garden: With pollination, it’s often the little things

While the European honeybee contributes to the production of many billions of dollars worth of crops in America every year, there are over 3,600 species of bees native to North America. Many of these native bees are more efficient and effective pollinators than honeybees.

John Heyel urges friends and neighbors to consider keeping native bees in their backyard. “I have kept Orchard Masons for the past 15 years. They are simple to keep – I think I spend 1-2 hours a year maintaining their habitat and for under $30 you can buy a simple habitat setup off the internet. They are fun to watch, and the kids love to see them emerge from their tubes in the spring. They only fly for about 2 months out of the year (April and May) and they are non-aggressive. You don’t need a bee suit, veil etc; since they rarely sting (they are not protecting a honey store like honeybees). My kids and I would hold them in our hands as they emerge from their winter cocoons and then flew.”