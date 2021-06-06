In the garden: With pollination, it’s often the little things

Insects are so small they sometimes escape our notice. However, they are responsible for a huge task. Eighty-seven percent of plants are pollinated by insects while only 13 percent are pollinated by wind. The vast majority of food plants are insect pollinated, so to support our food web, we need to support insects. The good news is gardening for these pollinators can also have beautiful results.
For your own pleasure and education, take a stroll in the Bayscaping garden in front of the Science Museum of Virginia. This garden was started in 2009 with native plants that attract honeybees, bumblebees, butterflies, birds and other beneficial wildlife. Further, the plants filter out contaminates that contribute to pollution in storm water runoff. Native plants are indigenous species that were present here prior to the settlement by Europeans. You’ll see lush grasses, walkways cascading with colorful flowers, and the soft hum of bees and flashes of butterfly wings will make you an instant convert. Add to that ease of maintenance and you’ll want to kick your lawnmower to the curb.
Specifically, Monarch butterfly larvae thrive on milkweed. Plant enough in your garden so you can accept some plant damage on plants meant to provide habitat. Among the 140 species of milkweed, three grow particularly well in our area: Common Milkweed (Asclepias syriaca), Butterfly Weed (Asclepias tuberosa), and Rose or Swamp Milkweed (Asclepias incarnata).
For more information on growing native plants attractive to butterflies of all kinds, contact your local Cooperative Extension office (goochland.ext.vt.edu) or the Virginia Department of Conservation (https://www.dcr.virginia.gov/natural-heritage/save-the-monarch)
Gardeners can also consider keeping bees. Bees are the main pollinators for fruits and vegetables.
While the European honeybee contributes to the production of many billions of dollars worth of crops in America every year, there are over 3,600 species of bees native to North America. Many of these native bees are more efficient and effective pollinators than honeybees.
John Heyel urges friends and neighbors to consider keeping native bees in their backyard. “I have kept Orchard Masons for the past 15 years. They are simple to keep – I think I spend 1-2 hours a year maintaining their habitat and for under $30 you can buy a simple habitat setup off the internet. They are fun to watch, and the kids love to see them emerge from their tubes in the spring. They only fly for about 2 months out of the year (April and May) and they are non-aggressive. You don’t need a bee suit, veil etc; since they rarely sting (they are not protecting a honey store like honeybees). My kids and I would hold them in our hands as they emerge from their winter cocoons and then flew.”
Vegetable gardens benefit from more pollinators nearby. The simple act of keeping bees often enhances fruit and vegetable production because of all the pollination that the bees achieve. To learn more about supporting native bees visit www.xerces.org/publications/fact-sheets/nests-for-native-bees .
When gardening for pollinators it is also important to avoid pesticides. Mosquito companies are popular and many of their products kill all flying insects, including pollinators. Investigate alternative pest inhibitors before you get the big guns out.
A few very small things done by home gardeners may make all the difference to the host of butterflies, bees, bats and birds in their backyards. And that would be a really big thing.
DanaDee Carragher is a certified Master Gardener through the Virginia Cooperative Extension and a member of the Goochland Powhatan Master Gardener Association. If you are interested in learning more about GPMGA programs or how to become a master gardener volunteer please visit gpmga.org.