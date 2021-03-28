It may be time for seniors to have spring break

A local Conch had a name for it. He told us visitors are “keylobotomized” by the mystical power of the island. Some never leave.

But, we had already taken a week extra from a college career that was taking longer than expected, so we left a small rooming house near Duval Street and began the trek northward.

As we sat at that light on the bridge, the afternoon sun was sweltering. We hadn’t put the top up on the car in a week and we must have looked like over-baked tourists as we toasted in the lower Keys sun.

“You guys have got it made,” an older gentleman in a big white convertible said as we sat aside each other at the light.

“Who, us?” I laughed.

“You’ll look back on these days and think they were the best moments of your life.”

“I hope you’re not right,” my friend laughed.

The light changed and he pulled the old Pontiac forward with a tip of his hat and a gleam in his eye I’ll never forget.

That was many Spring Breaks ago, and I’d like the old man to know there were a few more memorable Florida moments, but his words have gained more credence as the years have passed.