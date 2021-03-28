It may be time for seniors to have spring break

In 1975, finding a traffic jam in Key West was as rare as discovering buried Spanish treasure, but there was a signal stoplight located at the end of the Merritt Island Bridge that sometimes caused a backup. It was the unofficial front and back door to Key West proper and the waterfront area that now bustles with trendy restaurants and high-rise hotels.
But, it was different then. Key West was still a Navy town in a community that always boasted its fair share of eccentrics, free thinkers and pirates.
At that time, its remote location had insulated the island from rampant development that had consumed much of the Florida coast.
Much of the Naval Base that now serves as a port of call to a dozen cruise ships a week was empty, abandoned.
After a week in the southernmost city, a friend and I packed our bags and loaded up a 1974 MGB destined for a more traditional Spring Break in Fort Lauderdale.
As I would learn in later visits, leaving Key West is never easy. Unlike other venues, the Keys beckon you to stay, pick up a ukulele, and find a palm tree.
Added to that difficulty was the looming prospect of joining our friends in Fort Lauderdale with its insane collection of hard-charging partiers from across the nation compared with the tranquility of the Key West.
A local Conch had a name for it. He told us visitors are “keylobotomized” by the mystical power of the island. Some never leave.
But, we had already taken a week extra from a college career that was taking longer than expected, so we left a small rooming house near Duval Street and began the trek northward.
As we sat at that light on the bridge, the afternoon sun was sweltering. We hadn’t put the top up on the car in a week and we must have looked like over-baked tourists as we toasted in the lower Keys sun.
“You guys have got it made,” an older gentleman in a big white convertible said as we sat aside each other at the light.
“Who, us?” I laughed.
“You’ll look back on these days and think they were the best moments of your life.”
“I hope you’re not right,” my friend laughed.
The light changed and he pulled the old Pontiac forward with a tip of his hat and a gleam in his eye I’ll never forget.
That was many Spring Breaks ago, and I’d like the old man to know there were a few more memorable Florida moments, but his words have gained more credence as the years have passed.
I glanced at a news report last week describing how Spring Breakers in Miami were out of hand and taking over the city. The accompanying video revealed throngs of college students partying in crowded clubs or on small beaches.
I wondered if they were having the time of their lives?
For a moment, I thought of that week long ago spent in a more innocent and shy Key West, a moment in time that can never be recaptured. Even fifty years later, the lure of a warm Gulf breeze and the smell of fresh lime still beckon, and the words of that old man still echo in my mind.