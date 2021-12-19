Keep fire prevention in mind throughout winter

Winter weather also leads to increased use of home heating systems, fireplaces and stoves, which also create fire risks. Regular maintenance and inspections of heating systems can mitigate these risks, and annual chimney inspections conducted by certified technicians will help ensure fireplaces and wood-burning stoves are safe.

Chimneys should be cleared of combustible buildup or debris before use, and fireplace hearths should be kept free of flammable materials such as holiday decorations. Heating vents in the home also should not be covered by flammable materials or furniture.

When using fireplaces or wood stoves, make sure there’s enough clearance between the flame and combustible materials, as well as ceilings, floors and walls, to prevent combustion.

And, in case of emergency, it’s always a good idea to have a fire extinguisher on hand.

“Some folks wait all year to sit by a fire or enjoy the warmth of their home during the holidays,” DeNoon said. “We want everyone to be able to do that safely, so it’s important to make sure your home’s heating systems are in order and you’re taking every precaution to keep those flammable items in your home from catching.”