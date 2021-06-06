Kicking off summer with a memory of picnics past

In addition to denoting one of America’s most solemn holidays and celebrating the brave men and women of our Armed Services who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country, Memorial Day weekend also has become the nation’s unofficial start of summer.
Like many families, we spent part of the weekend lounging at the pool and grilling hamburgers and hot dogs, but, most importantly, the bulk of the time was spending time with the ones who mean the most to us.
Aside from the most important significance the holiday represents, that accompanying concept of Memorial Day brings back a myriad of memories from past experiences and the excitement that only the beginning of summer can bring.
As a youth, we spent both the beginning and end of summer at my grandmother’s house in Gaithersburg, Maryland. The old house was big enough for several families to gather and enjoy the peacefulness and solitude of rural, at that time, Maryland.
It always seemed pleasantly different, almost foreign, as we settled in, and the clean cool air was a welcomed respite from hot and humid days and nights in Montgomery, and, later in life, Richmond.
While it might seem hard to imagine today, the highlight of our weekend was always a road trip that included a picnic lunch. The destinations were foreign and exotic to me and my cousins, but the picnic lunch that always accompanied had become predictable and well-anticipated.
Preparation for the outing began the day before, as my grandmother butchered and fried dozens of pieces of chicken in a huge cast iron pan on the stove. The aroma was almost too enticing to endure, but not tempting enough for any of us to enter Nannie’s domain as she performed her magic.
That might explain why I’ve not met a single person in my family who has her recipe for fried chicken. While the chicken cooked, she prepared several pans of homemade rolls, the kind that tasted just as good cold as they did when heated.
The next morning, we carried out numerous boxes of food and loaded them into the several cars that would transport over a dozen anxious travelers on our journey.
The destinations were varied but many times included historical sites like Harpers Ferry, Antietam or Gettysburg, and also included places like Beverly Beach or Cowen’s Gap. Before we reached any of those sites, my uncle, who drove the lead car, searched and always found a wayside park, usually located beside a stream. Wayside parks were then well-maintained and clean spots to picnic.
It was there the true brilliance of Nannie’s work was fully exposed, laid out in plate to bowl fashion that filled the top of one picnic table. We waited impatiently for the nod to proceed and formed a small line, paper plates in hand.
Drinking iced tea from a large thermos jug or grabbing a bottle of cola from a Scotch cooler may seem like small pleasures to today’s generation, but the memories of sitting at a picnic table and eating Nannie’s fried chicken and rolls still seem like, to me, the perfect start to the season.
We would sometimes fall asleep on the ride home and would awaken as folks grabbed those boxes, much lighter than earlier in the day, and moved them back to Nannie’s kitchen where she’d gather the remains and put them on plates for a late night buffet in her large dining room.
The next day we’d ride our bikes to the small downtown area and watch the parade, a sure sign that Memorial Day weekend was indeed coming to an end … and summer was beginning.
I wish I could fry chicken like my grandmother and I also hope my children will always enjoy the peace of mind and enjoyment that a simple picnic lunch can provide.
I’m also aware that wayside parks, for the most part, no longer exist, and eating by the side of the road with strangers is probably not my kids’ idea of a meaningful outing. But, remembering those days gone by somehow documents their importance and ensures that someone will, hopefully, recall those seemingly more peaceful days of road trips and Scotch coolers.