Kicking off summer with a memory of picnics past

Preparation for the outing began the day before, as my grandmother butchered and fried dozens of pieces of chicken in a huge cast iron pan on the stove. The aroma was almost too enticing to endure, but not tempting enough for any of us to enter Nannie’s domain as she performed her magic.

That might explain why I’ve not met a single person in my family who has her recipe for fried chicken. While the chicken cooked, she prepared several pans of homemade rolls, the kind that tasted just as good cold as they did when heated.

The next morning, we carried out numerous boxes of food and loaded them into the several cars that would transport over a dozen anxious travelers on our journey.

The destinations were varied but many times included historical sites like Harpers Ferry, Antietam or Gettysburg, and also included places like Beverly Beach or Cowen’s Gap. Before we reached any of those sites, my uncle, who drove the lead car, searched and always found a wayside park, usually located beside a stream. Wayside parks were then well-maintained and clean spots to picnic.

It was there the true brilliance of Nannie’s work was fully exposed, laid out in plate to bowl fashion that filled the top of one picnic table. We waited impatiently for the nod to proceed and formed a small line, paper plates in hand.