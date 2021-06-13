Knowing CPR could make a life-changing difference

Soon after I found myself arriving at a local Rescue Squad building to participate in a CPR class.

During the class, we learned about the mechanics of CPR – with a special focus on the compressions and rescue breaths – on adults, children and infants; Good Samaritan laws that were created to protect people just trying to help even without full medical training; how to use an automated external defibrillator (AED); personal protective gear you can have on hand; dealing with situations of choking, and more. It was an informative three-hour class.

But out of all of that information, you know what piece of information stuck out to me the most? When Babcock told us that nationally, only 10% of people survive cardiac arrests out of the hospital, and that number goes down to 7% in rural areas.

Facing seemingly insurmountable odds like that, why would we try? Because if your loved one was one of the seven out of 100 cardiac arrest victims, wouldn’t you want someone to do everything they could to help them survive?

But just to be clear, while I am advocating that people offer assistance, I also am advocating that people try to get the training to be the most help possible.