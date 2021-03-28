Leabough chosen to serve as interim District 2 school board representative

On Tuesday, March 16, during a special meeting of the Goochland County School Board, Leabough was appointed interim representative for District 2. Ms. Leabough assumes the seat of former District 2 representative Mr. William Quarles Jr., who passed away suddenly in February.

Leabough has been a resident of Goochland County for over 40 years, and her four adult children were all educated in Goochland County Public Schools. Leabough has worked in various capacities during a career that has spanned over 25 years in education, including work for the Virginia Department of Corrections and as a teacher and youth counselor at Intercept Youth Services and the Hallmark Youth Care Residential Treatment Center, where she currently provides educational and therapeutic support for students and families. She received her degree in human services from J. Sergeant Reynolds Community College and her teaching credentials from James Madison University.

In the Goochland community, Leabough has maintained active roles in her church, in the Goochland NAACP, and has served as a Girl Scout troop leader. She has volunteered for the Powhatan Goochland Community Action Agency (PGCAA) and at the Meadows Nursing Facility.